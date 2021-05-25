Tuesday 25 May 2021
South AmericaArgentina

What is Alberto Fernández looking for with his rude and decadent dictatorship?

The Argentine government continues to anger the population with measures as arbitrary as they are absurd

by Q24N
9

Q24N – Mauricio Macri spent the four years in office neglecting his electorate and trying to ingratiate himself with a public that would never accept him. Thus, the management of Together for Change overreacted a forced progressivism, which all it did was weaken it with its own support base.

Another abuse of power: the Minister of Security said that the forces will not allow the people who left for the weekend to return to their homes until the confinement ends. (Twitter)

When Patricia Bullrich and Miguel Ángel Pichetto sought to give space the center-right tone, they were able to go back a few points, but it was too late.

Now, the Frente de Todos falls into a different strategy, but as absurd as that of macrismo: making those who do not vote directly hate them with their souls. Little by little, the Government of Alberto Fernández is degrading into a dictatorship as absurd as it is ruff and decadent.

Argentine society is absolutely polarized and the COVID-19 pandemic has become a matter of ideological discussion. In fact, one would have to say partisan, since giving philosophical identity to the poor Argentine political debate would be a folly and an exaggeration.

As expected, many people confronted and angry with the Government, and who decide to preserve some dignity in the face of the abuse of power, chose not to spend the first four days of hard quarantine locked in their homes. Before the new curfew took effect, not a few decided to grab the car and drive away from the City for the long weekend.

Given the total closure of the activities, it is logical to assume that many people decided to go to spend these four days at a country house, for the weekend or to the coastal game. However, the whim and childish cruelty of the ruling party is generating a serious headache for the people who left their homes on Friday and intend to return at this time.

“The people who left will have to stay where they are until Monday, May 31 at 6 in the morning. There are always some situations that Forces personnel have to consider. The order we gave is that the return is not allowed ”. The embarrassing words belong to the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic. “Those who traveled the weekend will not be able to return to their homes until the confinement is over,” the official also said so that there is no doubt.

The Frente de Todos of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner was able to come to power at the end of 2019 with a proposal that promised moderation. In recent months, the government’s management has done nothing but anger the vast majority of Argentines who do not belong to the Kirchner fanatic segment. It is not understood what the ruling party seeks to achieve with these hateful measures, which at first glance make no sense and further exacerbate the spirits of many people.

Worthy attitude of a monarch

For constitutional lawyer Daniel Sabsay, the measure is absolutely discretionary.

“It is an arbitrary punishment, which grossly violates the principle of legality,” he said.

In the opinion, a contravention was created through an administrative resolution that has not been communicated. “It brings us closer to the position of a monarch,” he said.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

