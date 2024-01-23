Tuesday 23 January 2024
type here...
Search

What’s the use of having almost US$14 billion in reserves?

Costa Rica is more prepared than ever for a new economic crisis, with the Central Bank having more resources to face the fluctuations of the dollar, control inflation and interest rates

EconomyHead.line
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Chaves Government loses 181 jobs per day and accumulates greater labor deterioration in the last four administrations

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica reports a loss of 181...
Read more

Step-by-Step Guide for Newcomers to Live Casino Gaming

Welcome to the electrifying world of live casino gaming,...
Read more

Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA -- While December seems far off, starting saving...
Read more

More scholarships, attract companies and tourists

QCOSTARICA -- The new ambassador of India to Costa...
Read more

What’s the use of having almost US$14 billion in reserves?

QCOSTARICA -- A low dollar exchange with respect to...
Read more

Legislators cautious of pro-Ortega groups in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The attack in Costa Rica against Nicaraguan...
Read more

Never-before-seen octopuses discovered in deep sea off Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (ScientificAmerican) Last month a team of scientists visited...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢511.81 BUY

¢518.32 SELL

23 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — A low dollar exchange with respect to the colon and the fact that the Central Bank has less pressure to control inflation and interest rates are the main consequences of Costa Rica having $US14 billion in monetary reserves.

The reserve figure almost doubled compared to a year ago, when it was US$8.55 billion, after reporting an average monthly increase of US$478 million.

- Advertisement -

This generates more peace of mind for the market and for investors who want to come to the country and undoubtedly improves the image before the risk rating agencies, since the Central Bank can respond in a better way to a new global economic crisis by injecting dollars into the economy.

Also, the advantages of a cheap dollar makes many economists recommend that the monetary policy rate be reduced even further so that the reference rates for loans can be lowered.

International monetary reserves are assets that the Central Bank maintains in foreign currencies, especially in dollars; They include bonds, treasury bills, and other government securities and to a lesser extent cash.

This money supports the activities of the Central Bank and allows it to influence monetary policy, so the larger the reserves, the more degrees of freedom the economic entity has to make its decisions regarding economic indicators.

Having the vaults full of dollars leaves behind the need to think about whether it is the right time to pay the loan from the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas  (Latin American Reserve Fund) for an amount of US$1.1 billion, a recommendation that has been given by financial analysts and economists.

“You can pay in advance and although there is a small penalty, there is an advantage in terms of interest savings that compensates for the penalty charged,” said Rodrigo Cubero, former president of the Central Bank.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the amount of reserves is considered within the acceptable range by that organization.

“The Central Bank adopted the IMF reference in relation to the calculation of the appropriate range (100% to 150%) and it is located at 132%, therefore, it is considered a strength of the country to cover external debt (amortization + interest ) for up to a year without the need for financing, as well as various risks, such as capital outflows, potential losses due to the fall in external demand and possible portfolio exits,” Amedeo Gaggion, regional director of Treasury at Scotiabank, told La Republica.

He added that this proportion of reserves is within the suggested range and this provides peace of mind to the economy and the population in general that the country has the strength to face external shocks.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Legislators cautious of pro-Ortega groups in Costa Rica
Next article
More scholarships, attract companies and tourists
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s stash of international reserves is off the charts!

QCOSTARICA -- A cheap dollar exchange rate guaranteed to stay that...
Read more

Dollar exchange hits lowest figure in the past decade

QCOSTARICA -- The dollar exchange keeps dropping, dropping, and dropping, to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Colombia

US says Americans should avoid dating apps in Colombia after 8 deaths

Q24N  -- The U.S. State Department is warning Americans...
Indicators

Tomato prices through the roof!

QCOSTARICA -- The price of tomatoes has remained sky...
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading