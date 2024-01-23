Tuesday 23 January 2024
More scholarships, attract companies and tourists

That is the agenda of the new Indian ambassador in Costa Rica

NationalPolitics
Rico
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — The new ambassador of India to Costa Rica, Dr. Sumit Seth, formalized his entry into office by presenting the style copies of Letters of Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André Tinoco, on Thursday, January 11.

Dr. Sumit Seth (left) presented his credentials to Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André Tinoco. PhotoL Walter Herrera

The ambassador spoke to the media at the Taj Mahal Restaurant in Escazú and following is an excerpt of the interview:

“It is not my first encounter with Costa Rica; I have a long relationship with the country. When I was in the Indian embassy in Colombia, I had the opportunity to visit Costa Rica several times, from there the thought arose that when India opened an embassy in Costa Rica, I would apply.

“The Indian government usually chooses ambassadors with more than 20-22 years of experience, but now there are more young people like myself. I became India’s youngest ambassador to Costa Rica in history based at the Indian Embassy in Panama.

“My agenda is to increase relations in such a way that it was not possible to do so from Panama. Being based here makes it better. I have a strategy I call ‘Varias C’, taken from the ‘C’ of Costa Rica.

“However, an ambassador cannot be successful alone, you need support, I want the wind to blow in my direction and work with many parties,” said Dr. Sumit Seth

The ambassador added that trade will be the cornerstone.

“I will demystify Costa Rica for my Indian businessmen and at the same time demystify India for Costa Ricans. Costa Rica has niche products, such as eco-tourism, and we can learn and improve our relationships.

“Costa Rica is geographically strategically located, in the same time range as the US and Canada. This benefits companies. In addition, tax incentives and ethical resources attract Indian companies. We want Indian companies to come to Costa Rica.

“I saw people with yoga retreat centers, a major industry. We want to offer our knowledge.

“Car companies can assemble parts here with profits to open factories, as can pharmaceutical companies.

“I don’t like to define my goals mathematically. My idea is to have more Indian companies in Costa Rica, more Ticos in exchange programs, and bring more Indian tourists to Costa Rica, added the ambassador.

Also, on the agenda of the new India ambassador to Costa Rica is more exchange programs, bringing more tourists to the country and people to study at Incae (business school) and at the University for Peace.

The ambassador explained that the middle and upper class in India has money to invest and we want to attract tourism with high purchasing power so that during their days or weeks in the country look for business opportunities.

“We want to explain the culture; This increases understanding. To celebrate festivals like Diwali and Holi in Costa Rica. We also want to bring artists and share cultural wealth,” said Dr. Sumit Seth.

“I see that there is an Indian community in Costa Rica. I know people who decided to live here because of its natural resources.

“The Indians who have come to Costa Rica have achieved more successes even than in India, here there is a greater return,” concluded the ambassador.

PROFILE

Name: Sumit Seth
Age: 47

Previous positions

  • Head of the Foreign Policy Planning Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Vice Ambassador at the Embassy of India in Myanmar
  • Deputy Minister at the Embassy of India in Myanmar
  • Diplomat of India in Madrid and Bogotá before the United Nations

Academic reports

  • Graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi
  • Specialization in Forensic Medicine and Medical Jurisprudence
  • Advanced level diploma in Spanish language, Complutense University of Madrid
  • Participation in International Relations Programs at the Fletcher School of Law and
  • Diplomacy in Boston, at the Elliott School of International Affairs in Washington DC, and at the Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii

 

