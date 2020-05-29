“When I woke up, my neighborhood was in flames… we had rioting and looting on the streets…”

When I tell people that I am from Minnesota, people usually smile and say “I know someone from there… good Scandinavian people… and they gotta lot of lakes don’t they?”

But after the murder by the police in my home town and rioting and looting in the neighborhood that I grew up in… I wonder what the hell happened to the socialist leaning, mild mannered people I grew up with? Shit, the first house I ever owned was only a couple of blocks from where all of this took place.

I had just posted a blog about how a friend of ours had moved to Costa Rica and had recently said “I am never going back to the United States.”

Timely?

Maybe, but honestly, knowing the type of people that truly live in Minnesota and still having family, friends and relatives that live there… I really wonder how far the U.S. has fallen.

And we had just recognized those that served America on Memorial Day… and now this?

Yes, this is about a murder that should not have happened. But another death occurred because the protests got totally out of hand.

Maybe in Chicago… maybe New York City or Los Angeles…

But Minneapolis?

It hits me hard.

Yes, I have been gone for many years… but this? It hurts… because it shows how much our country has changed. And this is not just about a simple virus killing people any longer…

What we are seeing is rage, anger and people disgusted with our system…and not being satisfied with the answers to their questions and their unhappiness.

And it is not just about dissatisfaction with a war, like back in the late 60s… It is damn near everything… And it isn’t just one age group or even two that are unhappy…

People trust almost nothing any longer… They don’t know where to turn… And no one listens and nothing changes…

It is now becoming millions of people that are dissatisfied … and that is not even an exaggeration. It is a simple fact.

Confusing? Damn right it is.

Because no one has answers… and people are not only disgusted and unhappy like never before…

They are as close to a powder keg as I have ever seen or heard.

This is NOT a small minority any longer… a group of whiners that got “out of hand”… it is much more.

It is all ages now… and they are not only talking about leaving the country so that they don’t have to deal with it any longer.

They are doing it.

People have moved to Costa Rica for decades and no one really considered that TODAY was just a little different…

It is… a lot different.

Because these people, myself included, are escaping to “somewhere” where another life IS possible and the word “trust” is not just something you see on a coin.

The world is changing.