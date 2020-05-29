Friday, 29 May 2020
DONATE
Home Blogs “When I woke up, my neighborhood was in flames…”
BlogsExpat Focus

“When I woke up, my neighborhood was in flames…”

...knowing the type of people that truly live in Minnesota and still having family, friends and relatives that live there… I really wonder how far the U.S. has fallen...

by Randy Berg
16
Blogs “When I woke up, my neighborhood was in flames…”

...knowing the type of people that truly live in Minnesota and still having family, friends and relatives that live there… I really wonder how far the U.S. has fallen...

Modified date:

“When I woke up, my neighborhood was in flames… we had rioting and looting on the streets…”

When I tell people that I am from Minnesota, people usually smile and say “I know someone from there… good Scandinavian people… and they gotta lot of lakes don’t they?”

Minnesota welcome sign

- payin the bills -

But after the murder by the police in my home town and rioting and looting in the neighborhood that I grew up in… I wonder what the hell happened to the socialist leaning, mild mannered people I grew up with?   Shit, the first house I ever owned was only a couple of blocks from where all of this took place.

I had just posted a blog about how a friend of ours had moved to Costa Rica and had recently said “I am never going back to the United States.”

Timely?

Maybe, but honestly, knowing the type of people that truly live in Minnesota and still having family, friends and relatives that live there… I really wonder how far the U.S. has fallen.

- paying the bills -

And we had just recognized those that served America on Memorial Day… and now this?

Yes, this is about a murder that should not have happened.  But another death occurred because the protests got totally out of hand.

Maybe in Chicago… maybe New York City or Los Angeles…

But Minneapolis?

It hits me hard.

Yes, I have been gone for many years… but this? It hurts… because it shows how much our country has changed. And this is not just about a simple virus killing people any longer…

- paying the bills --

What we are seeing is rage, anger and people disgusted with our system…and not being satisfied with the answers to their questions and their unhappiness.

And it is not just about dissatisfaction with a war, like back in the late 60s… It is damn near everything… And it isn’t just one age group or even two that are unhappy…

People trust almost nothing any longer… They don’t know where to turn… And no one listens and nothing changes…

It is now becoming millions of people that are dissatisfied … and that is not even an exaggeration.   It is a simple fact.

Confusing? Damn right it is.

Because no one has answers… and people are not only disgusted and unhappy like never before…

They are as close to a powder keg as I have ever seen or heard.

This is NOT a small minority any longer… a group of whiners that got “out of hand”… it is much more.

It is all ages now… and they are not only talking about leaving the country so that they don’t have to deal with it any longer.

They are doing it.

People have moved to Costa Rica for decades and no one really considered that TODAY was just a little different…

It is… a lot different.

Because these people, myself included, are escaping to “somewhere” where another life IS possible and the word “trust” is not just something you see on a coin.

The world is changing.

What are your alternatives?

 

 

 

Previous articleCosta Rica flows
Randy Berg
Randy Berg
My name is Randy Berg … and I am, I guess, officially an “old guy”. Now, my best guess is that you are thinking something along the lines of “why should I give a sh.. ?” And you will have to be the judge of that as one of the editors of this online “newspaper” asked me if I wish to contribute my writings. And no, that does not mean that you will like my writing. But I hope you do… and I want to start by telling you that my writing is a little different than most. I don’t use flowery language and I usually write too much on each subject, mainly because I don’t know of any other way to write. It is what it is. I write from the heart and I tell it exactly as I see it.

Related Articles

“You’ve fallen in love with Costa Rica…but there’s only one problem…”

Pura Vida Randy Berg -
“you’ve fallen in love with Costa Rica…but there’s only one problem…actually,...
Read more

“I’m never going back to the United States again.”

Expat Focus Randy Berg -
When I heard her say these words, I was shocked. I...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Foreigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It is almost impossible to believe, but it is so. Officials from the Civil Registry of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) have...
Read more
Panama

Panama construction continues on hold

Q24N -
Due to the health emergency, the Ministry of Health of Panama decided to extend, for the second time and now for 15 days, the...
Rico's Digest

Whom to believe, hackers or your BCR bank?

Rico -
(Rico's Digest) “To our great regret, executives, employees, regulators, Visa and Master Card are not interested in the data breach that we talked about...
HQ

Reduction in 2021 Marchamo proposed

Q Costa Rica -
This week, two bills were presented in the Legislative Assembly this week with the aim of modifying the 2021 Marchamo (vehicle circulation permit), the...
Trends

Costa Rica’s Rising Place as a Tech and Entertainment Hub

Carter Maddox -
Despite the many innovations that central America has developed in the modern age, tech and entertainment have generally been considered points of weakness. That is,...
Health

Health seizes 80 COVID-19 rapid tests

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health, in a joint operation with the Air Surveillance of ​​the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and the General Directorate...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA