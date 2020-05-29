Friday, 29 May 2020
DONATE
BlogsRico's Digest

Security Minister wanting a border wall? WTF?

Rico
By Rico
30
Modified date:

(RICO’S DIGEST) – I couldn’t believe what I was hearing the other day watching the live press conference from Casa Presidencial on the coronavirus in Costa Rica.

The Minister of Public Security, Michael Soto

Here was this bald man saying:

“Suddenly in this moment and in this circumstance, we would like to have a solid, physical barrier like a wall, and well, we don’t have it. I repeat, at this time and in this circumstance.”

I had to double-check if I had the right channel and the right country. WTF? A border wall? In Costa Rica?

- paying the bills -

Did I hear wrong?

Nope.

Here was the Ministro de Seguridad Pública de Costa Rica (Minister of Public Security), Michael Soto, talking about the police efforts at the northern border with Nicaragua and about a wall?

On social networks, comments included:

“They are already understanding (US President Donald) Trump, we must defend our country, our country comes first, we already saw how necessary it is to defend the borders (…),” Alberto S.

- paying the bills -

“I remember that in the government of Miguel Angel Rodriguez (1998-2002) this possibility was raised and the same people who said no now wish they had, as well as those who criticized Trump when he said about the wall with Mexico, well, gentlemen, you see it as “inclusion” for everyone. It is how they paint it now that our health system is at risk because of the pile of infected Nicas that are going to get in. We are going to put our families at risk, thanks PAC for loading you back into my country,” Varg Vikernes.

“Possibly the majority of Ticos agree that we need a barrier or wall to protect us from the invasion of undocumented immigrants (…),” Leo.

Again, WTF is going? Have we stooped this low in the xenophobic scale? Do Ticos forget who works in the jobs they don’t want to do, ie construction, cleaning toilets?

On Friday, Soto denied a rumor that was circulating about his resignation, spread by none other than Albino Vargas, one, if not the most, influential union leader in the country, who wrote on Twitter”

“From a good source, they indicate that Michael Soto, from Public Security, had also resigned. (President) Alvarado would not have accepted it but it remains on the ‘waiting list’. Could the press come back to this aspect?”

- paying the bills --

Soto replied quickly and without expressly naming him, with a sharp message asking the union leader to stop spreading false news about his resignation.

At this time I could not verify if the Vargas rumor had foundation, and the motive. Was it over the border wall comment?

Was it part of the dissatisfaction of three other ministers, including the Minister of Finance, resigning on Thursday over their differences with the President?

I believe Soto owes Costa Ricans, Nicaraguans and all migrants a public apology.

The talk of a border wall, that most likely will never materialize, goes completely against the image that the country sells to the world, as a pacifist country and protector of the rights of individuals.

What is your opinion? Send your comments by email or post to our official Facebook page.

 

 

Previous article“When I woke up, my neighborhood was in flames…”
Next articleNicaragua-Costa Rica bus routes may only carry documented passengers
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Just like Trump, Brazil’s Bolsonaro puts the economy ahead of his people during coronavirus

Latin America Q Costa Rica -
The COVID-19 coronavirus has infected more than two million people and...
Read more

Lysol maker: Please don’t drink our cleaning products

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
CNN - The company that makes Lysol and Dettol is urging...
Read more

MOST READ

Panama

Panama Chamber of Commerce stresses caution in phased re-opening

Q24N -
Panama’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), has underscored the phased reopening of the Panama economy when on Thursday, May 21,...
Read more
Economy

Ford hires company in Costa Rica for 100,000 key parts for artificial ventilators

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ford Motor Company transformed one of its production lines to become an assembler of artificial ventilators for intensive care patients by covid-19....
Travel

Half of Americans Plan to Take Post-Pandemic Trips Over the Next Six Weeks

Q Costa Rica -
(TRAVEL PULSE) Just released, Longwoods International’s eleventh-wave ‘COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study’ indicates that nearly half (48%t) of U.S. travelers are planning their first post-pandemic...
Zona Sur

Dengue Outbreak Alert in Zona Sur

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Dengue cases continue to rise nationwide, but the Brunca Region, in the zona sur (southern zone) has become a focus of concern for...
Health

Costa Rica Suspends Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social - CCSS) suspended the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19. Through a...
Expat Focus

“I’m never going back to the United States again.”

Randy Berg -
When I heard her say these words, I was shocked. I shouldn’t have been, with our history, but having known her for over a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA