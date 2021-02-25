Thursday 25 February 2021
When Should you Stop Playing Blackjack

by Carter Maddox
23

The blackjack game is associated with excitement and joy. The players experience great enthusiasm while playing the game because of its great rewards for money.

Since the inception of the blackjack game in the casinos, players are making a lot of money.  However, there are some limits to the game, beyond which playing blackjack can harm the player.

The limits can be personal or professional, including the casino norms.   Time change for everybody so does for blackjack players and games.  There will be times when the count of the game will not favor you. But, the dealer keeps on winning the game again and again.

This is one of the strong signals that you have to leave playing the game.  You must be wondering if I change my place, then I can win the table. But it does not seem to work in this case. You will face losing the game then also.

Times when you should quit playing blackjack

Sometimes in the casinos come associated with the quitting signal.  Following are some of the times when you should quit the blackjack game:

  1. When your table has continuous shuffle machines (CSMs)

Every blackjack table has shuffle machines that take four or six decks of cards and shuffle it. This is a regular shuffle machine used in any table. The shuffling machine you have to avoid is the one dealer uses.  Don’t go for such machines. If the dealer insists also, don’t buy it.  Immediately quit your game and leave peacefully.

These continuous shuffle machines are made for countering the cards you are playing with. No matter how hard you try to win, you will always lose in such an arrangement.  It is advisable to quit the game in this condition and avoid such arrangements as far as possible. Better option is to play blackjack at Gclub or Ufabet as those two are old and well-established brands.

  1. When the table includes the play of 6 or 5 for blackjack game

It is said that when you play the game according to the basic plan strategy, then it cuts the house edge up to 0.5percent.  The house edge reduction can be even more. But if you play in 6:5 ratio blackjack tables, then the house edge increases. It hinders your wins at the casino. Don’t play blackjack at this table arrangement.  It doesn’t allow you to win any appropriate rewards of money.

Whenever you encounter such blackjack tables and then quit it simply without any second thoughts.

  1. When the blackjack tables become crowded

Your chances of winning at blackjack games are more when it is less crowded.  Full crowd tables are not good for blackjack players. So, when your table gets filled with lots of people, then quit the game to prevent losing. A blackjack table full of people limits your seat to only one place. This decreases your chances of winning the game considerably.  Moreover, it affects your betting styles and makes it worse for you.

  1. when you are too drunk and tired

This is a personal reason for quitting playing blackjack.  When you are too tired or drunk while playing, don’t play more rounds of blackjack games. Just quit the game and head towards your home. At this state of mind, you can think properly about the conditions that prevailed in the table. You may end up taking the wrong moves that may harm you financially.

Conclusion

The times tell you the appropriate time when you have to stop playing the blackjack game. The above mentioned times prevent you from losing more money to the game. As a good blackjack player, you must know all about these times that stands effective in blackjack game. And if you want to just take a break from this game, you can easily switch to poker (โปกเกอร์) at one of the Asian casinos.

Carter Maddox
