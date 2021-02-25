Thursday 25 February 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyHQ

Costa Rica signs an agreement to become a full member of CAF

by Q Costa Rica
38

(BNamericas) – In order to strengthen the well-being of the population and the sustainable development of the country, Costa Rica has been incorporated a full member of the CAF – Development Bank of Latin America.

Costa Rica joined CAF as a Series “C” shareholder in 2002. Since then, the institution has promoted various initiatives and projects aimed at accompanying national development plans.

- Advertisement -

The incorporation of Costa Rica into CAF as a full member will allow the country to have access to a greater amount of long-term financial resources under favorable conditions, as well as non-reimbursable technical cooperation funds.

For its part, with the progressive incorporation of Mesoamerican countries into the institution, CAF will continue to deepen its role of accompaniment to the Latin American integration process, one of the main strengths of the bank that has accompanied, throughout its 50 years of existence, multiple integration projects throughout the region.

The agreement was signed by CAF Executive President, Luis Carranza Ugarte and signed with the President of the Central Bank of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Cubero, with Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado, and the Minister of Finance, Elian Villegas, as witnesses of honor in the signing ceremony held at the Casa Presidencial in Zapote.

During the signing ceremony, Carranza highlighted: “We appreciate Costa Rica’s trust in our institution to deepen the relationship and continue to be an instrument to promote sustainable development and regional integration. In situations like the ones we are currently experiencing, CAF is committed to providing financing, technical advice and generation of knowledge at the service of the country”.

- Advertisement -

For his part, Cubero stressed: “The incorporation of Costa Rica as a full member of CAF gives the country full access to resources in favorable financial conditions to meet fiscal needs and promote economic growth and employment. In addition to financial support, Costa Rica will benefit from technical cooperation in various areas, especially those that continue to allow us to advance towards sustainable development and the well-being of the Costa Rican population”.

The Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) – Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina, is a development bank that has a mission of stimulating sustainable development and regional integration by financing projects in the public and private sectors in Latin America, and providing technical cooperation and other specialized services.

CAF has been an unconditional partner of Costa Rica to face the pandemic. In 2020, the institution disbursed a loan of US$500 million, approved in 2019, to support the country’s fiscal efforts and help meet short-term financing needs.

Subsequently, and as part of the support given to the health emergency generated by COVID-19, CAF has approved two long-term loans totaling US$550 million.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhen Should you Stop Playing Blackjack
Next articleCNE: 19 cantons maintain a high risk of contagion
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Export of services stagnated in 2020, after 10 years of sustained growth

QCOSTARICA - The value of services sector exports, excluding tourism, stagnated...
Read more

Interventions by the Central Bank will be key so that Colon does not depreciate this yea

QCOSTARICA - The notorious influence of the Central Bank (Banco Central)...
Read more

MOST READ

El Salvador gets its first batch of covid-19 vaccines

HQ

Space agency in Costa Rica will be a reality

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The creation of a space agency in Costa Rica remains firm after being approved in the second and final debate this Thursday. To...
Political Economy

Travel restrictions in key markets for Costa Rica delay tourism reactivation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The restrictions for travelers imposed by the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, six of the main sources...
Health

CNE: 19 cantons maintain a high risk of contagion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In total, 19 cantons in six provinces maintain a high risk of contagion by COVID-19, according to the last update from the...
Politics

Legislative Assembly officially inaugurated new building amid protests and disorder

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly officially inaugurated its new building this Wednesday, February 24, 2021,  five months after the legislative branch of government...
National

The “marías” resist dying in a technological shakeup for taxi drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The disappearance of the taximeters (popularly known as "marías") will not be immediate despite the new mobile application that will manage services...
Health

Demographer: ‘Costa Rica is experiencing a paradoxical scenario: drop in cases of covid-19 and increase in the contagion rate’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "We are experiencing the paradoxical situation of reduction in the number of daily cases at the same time that we have an...
Economy

Costa Rica signs an agreement to become a full member of CAF

Q Costa Rica -
(BNamericas) - In order to strengthen the well-being of the population and the sustainable development of the country, Costa Rica has been incorporated a...
Tech

Which cable company offers the best quality of residential Internet?

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTATICA - According to the Sutel, Tigo, Cabletica, ICE, and Telecable top the list of telcos that meet the best quality in residential Internet...
Economic Recovery

Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil have administered the highest number of doses per capita to date.

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Widespread vaccination is the key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforcing the economic recovery in Latin America, Fitch Ratings said in...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.