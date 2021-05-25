Tuesday 25 May 2021
type here...
Trends

Where are the MLB players from Costa Rica?

by Carter Maddox
11

The Americas have had a proud tradition of supplying elite talent to the MLB, although one country is surprising in its absence.

There has never been a representative from Costa Rica in the league, which is conspicuous considering that the nearby countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic have a production line of talent that is increasing by the year.

In a funny twist of fate, Costa Rica is also the site where the MLB manufactures its playing balls. It makes it all the more intriguing that a player has not risen into the highest echelons of the league.

- Advertisement -

Bryan Solano is the one man that could end the cycle. The pitcher signed for the Houston Astros in 2017, and has been grinding through the ranks of their minor league teams in the hope of earning a spot on the active roster.

The Astros have been one of the most dominant sides in the league over the past 10 years, winning the World Series in 2017 along with a further appearance in 2019.

The franchise has reached the American League Championship for the last four years and is currently backed at +900 to win the American League in the MLB odds this term.

- Advertisement -

Therefore, it would be a major achievement to crack into a roster that is full to the brim with star-studded talent in the pitching ranks. Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke are among the names that are lodged ahead of the Costa Rican on the roster, and he even faces a battle to move through the minor leagues.

Solano has made the move up from the DSL Astros to the GCL Astros, but he must rise through another four leagues before reaching the majors. At the age of 24, time is not on his side, and there are not many candidates from Los Ticos making headway behind him.

Only one player from Costa Rica has previously been signed by an MLB franchise. Alex Torres spent three years working his way through the minor leagues after being signed by the Cleveland Indians in 2006.

However, he failed to make the leap to the majors and was consequently released by the club in 2009. Solano is the hope for now, but there does not seem to be an interest in baseball compared to other areas of the Americas. Unlike those regions, the ambition for youngsters in Costa Rica is to play soccer rather than baseball.

Youngsters will have grown up watching Los Ticos play in major tournaments such as the World Cup and Copa America. Names of the past such as Rolando Fonseca and Paulo Wanchope put the country on the map for footballing talent, the latter becoming the first star from Costa Rica to play in the Premier League for Derby County, West Ham United and Manchester City.

- Advertisement -

Stars have continued to emerge, such as Keylor Navas, who has become one of the most decorated keepers of all time, having won three Champions League crowns with Real Madrid. Navas has continued to shine at a high level, despite his move elsewhere to Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Ticos reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2014 with a great run that included victories over Uruguay, Italy and Greece before being knocked out by the Netherlands on penalties. The success of individuals and the national team will only increase the interest in soccer across the country, making Costa Rica more like Brazil and Argentina rather than Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. The juggernaut of soccer has a tight grip over the nation and for good reason.

Whether a breakthrough can be made for the game of baseball remains to be seen. The prospects of Solano could dictate whether it captures the attention of the nation, even for a small period of time.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleResorting to foreign doctors would be an option for Costa Rica’s fight against Covid-19
Next articleUS still offers hope to Latin Americans fleeing violence
Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

“Pop”, Major League Baseballs Made In Costa Rica

While in Toronto (Canada) this week, I got a chance to...
Read more

MOST READ

Can you drive your car today? Use the guide.

Argentina

Argentina hit rock bottom: it is the country with the most deaths per million inhabitants

Q24N -
Q24N - The website Our World in Data confirmed that in Argentina there are 16.46 deaths per million inhabitants, becoming the country with the...
Health

Second doses of Pfizer vaccines will be 12 weeks apart

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday, May 18, that people who get the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 will no longer get their...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s Covid News: 48 deaths in 24 hrs; Govt promotes 5 areas of actions

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Reducing the number of infections, freeing up hospital beds and establishing national and international collaborations are the objectives of the announced actions...
Health

Tody’s Covid News: 40 deaths in last 24 hours, ICU at record levels

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported 40 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number is the second highest so...
Mexico

‘Narco-Tunnel’ Allegedly Linked to Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Found Near Mexican National Guard Base

Q24N -
Q24N - A 200-meter (650 ft) tunnel was discovered in Tijuana, in a house that sits right across the street from a local National...
Opinion

How well are we really doing, covid wise?

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) Here's some food for thought. Looking over the covid news for Argentina this week, the worst of the worst covid wise...
Travel

Best Places to visit in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
If you are looking for a holiday in Central America, Costa Rica is one of the most popular destinations. Both American and international tourists...
Vaccine

Will Costa Rica be on US list of vaccine donation?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - United States President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his country will increase exports of covid-19 vaccines to other countries to regain...
Health

Today’s Covid News: 2,587 new cases on Friday; contagion rate rises again

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica registered a new rise. The latest analysis by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH), released on...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.