QCOSTARICA – Some photos to inspire you to get our of the house, office, shop, hotel room (?) and visit some of the many amazing areas of our little corner of the world we affectionately call, the “Finca Paraiso” (paradise farm).

Monteverde

Read more: Monteverde is officially the 83rd canton of Costa Rica

Limon

- Advertisement -

San Carlos

Uvita

Nicoya Peninsula

Guanacaste

- Advertisement -

Related