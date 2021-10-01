Little known traffic rules that will cost you

QCOSTARICA – There are traffic rules in the Ley de Transito little known by many drivers, however, they are applicable and before you find yourself with a ticket in hand.

Cyclists driving on the sidewalk.

Parking in preferential spaces, without having a condition for it.

Driving without license plates or with less than the mandatory two.

For slowing down to observe accidents.

Evading tolls.

Using sound signals (the horn) without justification.

Driving with an expired license or permit (Licenses can be renewed up to 3 months before expiration).

Failing to yield to pedestrians.

Not keeping a distance of at least 50 meters between heavy trucks.

All the above violations imply a sanction of ¢23,000.

- Advertisement -

Source: Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT)

Related