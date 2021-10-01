Friday 1 October 2021
type here...
Search

Little known traffic rules that will cost you

The Ley de Transito is full of obscure sanctionable rules of the road

HQNational
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Little known traffic rules that will cost you

QCOSTARICA - There are traffic rules in the Ley...
Read more

Where to go in Costa Rica (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - Some photos to inspire you to get...
Read more

Monteverde is officially the 83rd canton of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In an atmosphere of celebration and optimism,...
Read more

The corner of Costa Rica where people live on, and on

Dulce Nombre, Costa Rica (AFP) Aged 94, Saturnino "Sato"...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 1: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, October 1, vehicles with...
Read more

Quepos Aerodrome opens new runway

QCOSTARICA - With the arrival of a flight this...
Read more

Does mandatory vaccination apply to Costa Rica’s legislators?

QCOSTARICA - A storm has been brewing in the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – There are traffic rules in the Ley de Transito little known by many drivers, however, they are applicable and before you find yourself with a ticket in hand.

  • Cyclists driving on the sidewalk.
  • Parking in preferential spaces, without having a condition for it.
  • Driving without license plates or with less than the mandatory two.
  • For slowing down to observe accidents.
  • Evading tolls.
  • Using sound signals (the horn) without justification.
  • Driving with an expired license or permit (Licenses can be renewed up to 3 months before expiration).
  • Failing to yield to pedestrians.
  • Not keeping a distance of at least 50 meters between heavy trucks.

All the above violations imply a sanction of ¢23,000.

- Advertisement -

Source: Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT)

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhere to go in Costa Rica (Photos)
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOPT eliminates driver re-education for points accumulated in license for violating vehicle restriction

QCOSTARICA - Drivers who were sanctioned for violating the health vehicle...
Read more

Half of tax collected in marchamos and fuels would not reach roads

QCOSTARICA - It is reasonable to believe the major part, if...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Venezuela

In Venezuela there is food, but expensive

Q24N - The Venezuelan economy has begun to reactivate....
Taxes

Legislators to begin discussion on reducing the 2022 Marchamo this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The political fractions, except that of the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.