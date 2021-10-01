Little known traffic rules that will cost you

QCOSTARICA – There are traffic rules in the Ley de Transito little known by many drivers, however, they are applicable and before you find yourself with a ticket in hand.
- Cyclists driving on the sidewalk.
- Parking in preferential spaces, without having a condition for it.
- Driving without license plates or with less than the mandatory two.
- For slowing down to observe accidents.
- Evading tolls.
- Using sound signals (the horn) without justification.
- Driving with an expired license or permit (Licenses can be renewed up to 3 months before expiration).
- Failing to yield to pedestrians.
- Not keeping a distance of at least 50 meters between heavy trucks.
All the above violations imply a sanction of ¢23,000.
Source: Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT)
