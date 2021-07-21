Where Will Tourists Be Visiting Once Lockdown Is Over?

Have you spent the last year dreaming of an overseas escape? Well, they’re hopefully back on the horizon as the tourism sector slowly picks itself back up and dusts itself off.

Costa Rica, of course, was one country hit by the decline in tourism and so is very excited to begin welcoming people back; however, it’s worth considering where jet setters are likely to have their sights on as lockdown restrictions ease.

The below list should give you a good indication.

Sri Lanka and Maldives

This is one for the people who have been dreaming of white sand, the gentle sway of palm trees and the accompanying sound of gentle waves washing up on some of the nicest beaches in the world. There are incredibly luxurious suites available for people who enjoy the finer things in life, as well as plenty of places to drink cocktails, eat and spend their evenings. With no shortages of picturesque beaches and scenery, there’s no wonder so many people are considering Sri Lanka and Maldives as their post pandemic get away.

Monte Carlo

Throughout lockdown, there has been an increase in online activity for most people and one of the ways that has manifested itself has been the use of online gambling websites. Users from all over the world have been taking to sites such as Gamble Online in order have some fun playing their favorite games.

As such, it’s no surprise that now these people want to experience the real thing, and Monte Carlo is possibly one of the greatest places to do it. With a rich history and culture among the glitz and glamour of their famous casino, Monte Carlo is at the top of a lot of peoples to-do list when traveling is back on the cards.

Singapore and Bali

Checking out the roar of the hawker markets before sipping a Singapore Sling and letting the sun beat down on your face will transport your mind back to pre-COVID peacefulness. There are also plenty of other things to do such as explore a bustling nightlife, go on cruises, explore vibrant jungles and climb to the top of volcanoes. This would be one of the perfect places to kickstart anybody’s love for adventure.

Thailand

Surround yourself with beaches like those of Khao Lak in Thailand as you embark on one of the most romantic and beautiful getaways that you could ever imagine. You will also be near Elephant Hill, which has one of Thailand’s first ever luxury tented camps and provides visitors with the opportunity to meet and interact with Asian elephants in an ethical way.

Tanzania

Are elephants alone not quite enough? Well, there is a range of different safaris available in Tanzania which will take your breath away. Showing you a multitude of different animals surrounded by awe-inspiring wildlife such as the garden of Eden, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a new world entirely given the last 18 months have been spent staring at the same four walls.

