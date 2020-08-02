Sunday, 2 August 2020
Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which do not? This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría – San Jose – airport (SJO) as at August 1.

  • Aeroméxico: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Canada: Resumes operations on September 12 towards Toronto.
  • Air France: It resumes operations on October 14 towards Paris.
  • Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.
  • Alaska Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Albatros Airlines: Suspends operations until further notice.
  • American Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Avianca: It resumes operations on September 1 towards El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Lima. It resumes operations on October 1 towards Bogotá.
  • British Airways: Resumes operations on October 27.
  • Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.
  • Copa Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Delta Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Edelweiss: Resumes operations on October 15 towards Zurich.
  • Iberia: It resumes operations on August 3 towards Madrid.
  • Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • JetBlue: Resumes operations on September 1 towards New York, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
  • KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Latam: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Lufthansa: Resumes operations on August 5 towards Frankfurt.
  • Sansa: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.
  • Spirit: Repatriation flights scheduled to / from Fort Lauderdale on August 7 and 14.
  • United: Repatriation flights scheduled to / from Houston on August 3, 6, 7, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28, and 31.
  • Volaris: Repatriation flights scheduled to / from Mexico City on August 25 and 29.
  • West Jet: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Wingo: It resumes operations on September 1 towards Panama and Bogotá.

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant update of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines. Freight operations maintain their normal itineraries.

As of August 1, international tourists from authorized countries – Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom – are allowed entry into Costa Rica, subject conditions: a negative COVID-19 test result and the mandatory purchase of travel insurance by the State insurer. See: San Jose airport empty on reopening

