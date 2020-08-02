Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which do not? This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría – San Jose – airport (SJO) as at August 1.
- Aeroméxico: Suspended operations until further notice.
- Air Canada: Resumes operations on September 12 towards Toronto.
- Air France: It resumes operations on October 14 towards Paris.
- Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.
- Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.
- Alaska Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Albatros Airlines: Suspends operations until further notice.
- American Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Avianca: It resumes operations on September 1 towards El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Lima. It resumes operations on October 1 towards Bogotá.
- British Airways: Resumes operations on October 27.
- Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.
- Copa Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Delta Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Edelweiss: Resumes operations on October 15 towards Zurich.
- Iberia: It resumes operations on August 3 towards Madrid.
- Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.
- JetBlue: Resumes operations on September 1 towards New York, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
- KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.
- Latam: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Lufthansa: Resumes operations on August 5 towards Frankfurt.
- Sansa: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.
- Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.
- Spirit: Repatriation flights scheduled to / from Fort Lauderdale on August 7 and 14.
- United: Repatriation flights scheduled to / from Houston on August 3, 6, 7, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28, and 31.
- Volaris: Repatriation flights scheduled to / from Mexico City on August 25 and 29.
- West Jet: Suspended operations until further notice.
- Wingo: It resumes operations on September 1 towards Panama and Bogotá.
The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant update of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines. Freight operations maintain their normal itineraries.
As of August 1, international tourists from authorized countries – Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom – are allowed entry into Costa Rica, subject conditions: a negative COVID-19 test result and the mandatory purchase of travel insurance by the State insurer. See: San Jose airport empty on reopening