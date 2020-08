(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 367 new cases for Saturday, August 1, with a cumulative total of 18.187.

The number recovered increased to 4,531.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital on Saturday is 346, with 94 of them in intensive care.

Four deaths were reported in the 24 hours between Friday and Saturday, the total reaching 154.

