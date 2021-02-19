Which cable company offers the best quality of residential Internet?

QCOSTATICA – According to the Sutel, Tigo, Cabletica, ICE, and Telecable top the list of telcos that meet the best quality in residential Internet service based on the National Evaluation of the Fixed Internet Service 2019.

In terms of “download speed”, Tigo offers 100% of what was contracted, Cabletica 97.2%, ICE 85.3%, and Telecable 83.7%.

In the “upload speed” information, all operators exceed the regulatory thresholds.

However, only Cabletica and ICE comply 100% with the upload speed contracted. The company Tigo complies with 99.6% and Telecable with 93.8%.

The measurement was carried out between July 1 and December 31, 2019.

