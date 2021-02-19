Chevrolet will have an exhibition of vintage cars older than 90 years

HQ – This Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20, Chevrolet and Taller Grupo Q will have a “Fan Day”, which will be held in La Uruca starting at 9:00 am with the great exhibition of classic cars of the brand.

The exhibition is of 20 old models so that lovers, collectors, and customers can live the experience and memories of times gone by.

Names like the Corvette, Camaro, BellAir, Blazer, Apache, Silverado, Malibu 79, C10 and one of the most classic of all the 1927 Chevrolet Capitol AA.

“We feel very moved to know that we penetrate the hearts of our customers and that we are part of the lives of many, that is why we want them to visit us on Fan Day and learn about the history of the brand and share the classics that we will have available to customers,” said Asly Anchia, Marketing Manager of Chevrolet Costa Rica.

Among the activities will be the opportunity to take photos with the cars, a Food Truck and for all the brand’s clients who make an appointment in the Workshop, they will be able to choose between a free brake or tire maintenance.

For more information, Facebook Chevrolet Grupo Q Costa Rica or Whatsapp at 7300-1212.

