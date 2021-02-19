Friday 19 February 2021
type here...
HQ

Chevrolet will have an exhibition of vintage cars older than 90 years

by Q Costa Rica
0

HQ – This Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20, Chevrolet and Taller Grupo Q will have a “Fan Day”, which will be held in La Uruca starting at 9:00 am with the great exhibition of classic cars of the brand.

The exhibition is of 20 old models so that lovers, collectors, and customers can live the experience and memories of times gone by.

- Advertisement -

Names like the Corvette, Camaro, BellAir, Blazer, Apache, Silverado, Malibu 79, C10 and one of the most classic of all the 1927 Chevrolet Capitol AA.

“We feel very moved to know that we penetrate the hearts of our customers and that we are part of the lives of many, that is why we want them to visit us on Fan Day and learn about the history of the brand and share the classics that we will have available to customers,” said Asly Anchia, Marketing Manager of Chevrolet Costa Rica.

Among the activities will be the opportunity to take photos with the cars, a Food Truck and for all the brand’s clients who make an appointment in the Workshop, they will be able to choose between a free brake or tire maintenance.

For more information, Facebook Chevrolet Grupo Q Costa Rica or Whatsapp at 7300-1212.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhich cable company offers the best quality of residential Internet?
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Chevrolet will have an exhibition of vintage cars older than 90 years

HQ - This Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20, Chevrolet...
Read more

Which cable company offers the best quality of residential Internet?

QCOSTATICA - According to the Sutel, Tigo, Cabletica, ICE, and Telecable...
Read more

MOST READ

Life in Iceland slowly returns to normal

Latin America

Biden and Central America’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

Q Costa Rica -
(InsighCrime) There are high hopes that the new US administration of President Joe Biden will provide a shot-in-the-arm to anti-corruption efforts in Central America,...
Front Page

Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - The first steps are being taken to create an aerospace agency in Costa Rica, something like NASA, but in a small...
Health

French Tourists with Covid-19 stranded in Costa Rica call for help

Rico -
"We're guilty, we're at fault for leaving. That's it, I'm saying it clearly,"  Antoine Stefanelli, one of the French tourists stranded in Costa Rica...
Health

CCSS ready for second clinical trial of equine serum against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is ready to begin its second scientific trial with equine serum in hospitalized patients with...
Health

Drop in covid-19 cases is not only occurring in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In recent weeks, Costa Rica has experienced a reduction both in the number of reported new cases of covid-19 and in its...
Lighter Side

With “la jupa” (the head) to the stars

Q Costa Rica -
Legislator proposes the "Costa Rica Space Agency" project. See article here Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way
HQ

Meet the women who would run for president in 2022

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - One year from the national elections, at least four women confirm their interest in the presidency in 2022. They are Natalia Díaz, president...
Nicaragua

The train that does not disappear

Q24N -
The “PERMANENT LOOTING OF NICARAGUA” Caption: There is no one to get us off this train! From La Prensa Nicaragua
Colombia

Colombian Clever Leaves made first shipment of medical cannabis to the U.S.

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Clever Leaves, a Colombian company authorized to handle pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, announced that its subsidiary, Herbal Brands, managed to establish a strategic...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.