Thursday 10 June 2021
type here...
ReportsWorld

Which countries could follow El Salvador by making it legal tender?

Could Panama, Brazil, Paraguay and other countries in Latin America form a ‘free trade zone’ with the cryptocurrency as legal tender?

by Q Costa Rica
2

Q24N – El Salvador may be the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, but recent developments suggest that it might not be the last.

Politicians in several other countries in Latin America have already expressed an interest, with some even adding bitcoin laser eyes to their Twitter profiles as a symbol of support for the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and his  laser eyes in support of bitcoin on Twitter

- Advertisement -

One such lawmaker is Paraguay Congressman Carlos Rejala, who hopes to pass a bill next month aimed at attracting crypto businesses. If it passes, the next step would be to present a second bill that would officially recognize bitcoin as legal tender.

“As I was saying a long time ago, our country needs to advance hand in hand with the new generation,” he said this week. “The moment has come, our moment. This week we start with an important project to innovate Paraguay in front of the world.”

Panama politician Gabriel Silva responded to the news from El Salvador by warning that his country risked falling behind its regional neighbor in terms of economic development if it did not follow suit.

The Congressman revealed on Monday that he is currently preparing a similar proposal to present at the nation’s Assembly.

- Advertisement -

“This is important. And Panama cannot be left behind,” he tweeted. “If we want to be a true technology and entrepreneurship hub, we have to support cryptocurrencies.”

Elsewhere, elected officials in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Nicaragua have all spoken favorably about bitcoin, with some pledging to introduce legislation that is favorable to cryptocurrencies.

There are numerous obvious benefits to formally recognizing bitcoin as legal tender, such as slowing inflation, enticing crypto entrepreneurs, and increasing financial inclusion of those forgotten by the formal economy. But there are also some risks that come with it.

Speculation within bitcoin forums and among crypto commentators on Twitter is that the US could target El Salvador with sanctions, as it represents a threat to the strength of the US dollar – the other official currency of the country. One way to potentially mitigate against this risk would be for countries that accept bitcoin as legal tender to form an economic alliance.

“Other countries must follow El Salvador FAST!! Paraguay, Argentina, Panama, Brazil, Nicaragua. El Salvador’s decision to make bitcoin legal tender has geopolitical implications. US will react, with IMF or aircraft carriers. Easy to attack one, difficult to attack many,” wrote prominent market analyst PlanB.

“A free trade zone with bitcoin as legal tender and 0 percent wealth/CGT tax would be stronger if some oil producing countries like Iraq, Iran, Libya etc join. Pay for oil in bitcoin instead of petro dollar. Plus some already bitcoin friendly nations like Dubai.”

- Advertisement -

Source: The Independent

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe U.S. and Democracy in Nicaragua
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Legal Tender, A World First

Q24N (Reuters) El Salvador has become the first country in the...
Read more

Bukele advisers tried to leave Costa Rica with false covid-19 tests

QCOSTARICA - Two Costa Ricans who advise the government of Salvadoran...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 10, “ODDS”

HQ

“Salas de Masaje” served as a front for offering sexual services

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A massage parlor located in the Catedral district, in downtown San José, served as a front for the offering of sexual services,...
News

Costa Rica Won’t ‘Compromise Our Dignity’ for COVID Vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado made it clear he would not accept COVID-19 vaccinations with political strings attached. "We're talking about saving lives,...
Health

Seven out of ten over 58 years have been fully vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 70.3% of people over 58 years of age, the so-called Group 2 of...
Tourism

Southwest resumes operations today at the Guanacaste Airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Sunday, the Guanacaste Airport - a member of the VINCI Airports network - received the first of the daily flights from...
Photos of Costa Rica

Back in the 80’s Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When CR was so beautiful, healthy, and safe! No motorcycles. No loud cars. No billboards. No traffic. When everyone walked to a pulpería,...
Guatemala

Kamala Harris begins tour in Guatemala

Rico -
Q24N - Arriving in the Guatemalan capital about two hours late, after the plane in which she was traveling had to turn around due...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 8, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Tuesday, June 8, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the...
HQ

Police intervenes in the Rincón Grande de Pavas school due to overcrowding

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The Fuerza Publica (National Pollice) intervened an agglomeration of people on the outskirts of the Rincón Grande de Pavas school during the...
Cartago

Truck without brakes causes triple crash kills four

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A truck loaded with wood, lost its braking power, rolled down a slope for almost a kilometer, dragging in its path an...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.