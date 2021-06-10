Thursday 10 June 2021
type here...
NewsFront PagePolitics

Costa Rica passes law to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers with $150K capital

Legislators maintain that the initiative will help to reactivate the economy through the investment of foreigners, who will be granted residency for ten years

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s legislature approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign pensioner or rentier must invest to obtain a ten-year residence in Costa Rica.

Legislators maintain that the initiative will help to reactivate the economy through the investment of foreigners

The sum will drop from a minimum of US$200,000  to US$150,000, in real estate, registrable assents, shares, securities, and productive projects or projects of national interest, that the foreigner must demonstrate to immigration to opt for a temporary residency as an investor.

- Advertisement -

The proponents consider that it is an economic reactivation initiative, since the arrival of foreigner investors in the country would increase the consumption, as well as the provision of private medical services, and would generate jobs.

35 legislators voted in favor and 10 against the bill that was proposed by PLN legislator (and currently president of the Legislative Assembly), Silvia Hernández, PUSC legislator, María Inés Solís, and PRN legislator, Mileidy Alvarado.

“Costa Rica has the necessary conditions to attract people with healthy capital to invest or retire in the country, generating greater opportunities for employment and consumption. It is a one-off action to generate more dynamism in the economy that also translates into job opportunities for Costa Ricans,” said Silvia Hernández.

Some changes

The text approved on Tuesday (June 8) went through some revisions compared to the one that was ruled by the Tax Affairs Commission on November 17, 2020.

- Advertisement -

For example, the new text specifies that, in addition, “beneficiary investors” may be considered “those who invest in venture capital funds or in sustainable tourism infrastructure projects”.

Also, the permanence in the country of those who enter as investors, pensioners or rentiers is extended to 10 years.

Costa Rica’s immigration law already allows the entry and temporary stay for a period of between three months and two years, which is extendable.

Initially, the proposed bill extended that term to five years, but the approved text extended the benefit to 10 years.

“Investors, rentiers or beneficiary pensioners who opt for said benefits during the first five years of the law, will keep them for a period of 10 years from the date they were granted,” reads the text.

Another variant was that, initially, investors, pensioners or rentiers could import a vehicle for personal or family use, free of import and tariff taxes, sales and economic stabilization, which could be sold or transferred to third parties, also exonerated.

- Advertisement -

The benefit was extended to two vehicles, for personal or family use, with the clarification that these can be for land, air, or sea transport.

Said automobiles are free from “all import, tariff and value added taxes,” the bill states.

Another novelty of the text is that it includes an article specifying that foreigners classified as investors, retired residents or rentier residents who invest in Costa Rica will not be automatically considered tax residents.

Tax residence is typically linked with worldwide taxation, allowing countries to collect from their tax residents income obtained anywhere in the world.

Other benefits

The bill also regulates the following benefits:

  • Exoneration, for a single time, of import customs taxes on household goods. This would include home furnishings, appliances, decorative items, kitchen and bathroom utensils, and bedding.

    If the person transfers these assets to another, they must pay the exonerated tax and, in the event that they lose them, they may also replace them, exempt from tax.

  • The amounts declared as income under this rule, for example, the monthly pension received from abroad, is free of income tax. Only the profits obtained in national territory, a product of their investments, would pay tax. However, in the event that his residence is canceled, the foreigner must pay all the taxes that the law exempted him.

    Accordingly, whoever alters or falsifies documents in order to obtain benefits from this initiative, must pay the taxes that were exonerated. And sanctioned with a fine equivalent to 10% of the taxes that were exonerated.

The bill requires second debate, which is set for today, Thursday, June 10. If approved, it would then require the signature of President Carlos Alvarado and publication in La Gaceta to become law.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhich countries could follow El Salvador by making it legal tender?
Next articleTourism sector feels in crisis despite increase in international arrivals
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Automatic extension of legal stay for tourists expired

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) - Costa Rican...
Read more

Foreigners tried to leave Costa Rica with falsified covid-19 tests

QCOSTARICA - Four foreigners, including two minors, tried to leave Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

In Costa Rica, Antony Blinken says ‘Nicaragua is going in the opposite direction’

Photos of Costa Rica

Estadio Nacional

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The multipurpose national stadium, the first modern sport and event arena to be built in Central America, located La Sabana. The stadium was...
Health

Seven out of ten over 58 years have been fully vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 70.3% of people over 58 years of age, the so-called Group 2 of...
Trends

The Best Bingo Halls in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
The small Central American country of Costa Rica is known to be one of the top locations to retire, but it is also known...
Health

Costa Rica receives 204,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica received this Sunday morning, June 6, the second direct shipment from AstraZeneca of vaccines against covid-19. The flight landed at 11:05...
Health

Today’s Covid News: A slight drop in new cases and deaths is seen

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Faced with wasting a vaccine dose when people in the priority groups scheduled do not show up, and a substitute cannot be...
Latin America

The U.S. and Democracy in Nicaragua

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (Council on Foreign Affairs) Democracy is being destroyed in Nicaragua. This has been the long-term project of Daniel Ortega, the country’s dictator,...
Health

Government promises to speed up vaccination against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A total of 700,000 doses against covid-19 were applied across the country in May. A month earlier, health centers had applied 565,000...
Health

Puntarenas is the only province with a covid-19 infection rate greater than 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Puntarenas is the only province in the country that has a contagion rate or "r" rate greater than 1. This is detailed in...
Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega undertook a hunt for presidential candidates and opponents

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – In an unprecedented persecution, the Daniel Ortega regime detained four presidential candidates in one week, a move that is part of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.