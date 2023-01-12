Thursday 12 January 2023
type here...
Search

Which country has the cheapest and most expensive mobile internet in Latin America?

The most expensive country in Central America is Panama, where an average of 1GB costs US$2.98. The cheapest is Nicaragua where 1 GB of data costs US$ 0.70 on average.

TechMobile InternetMore News
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Which country has the cheapest and most expensive mobile internet in Latin America?

Q TECHNOLOGY - British price comparison website cable.co.uk analyzed...
Read more

Violent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023

QCOSTARICA - The first 11 days of 2023 has...
Read more

Employers who terminate with compensation are not required to justify termination

QCOSTARICA - Employers who terminate an employee with compensation...
Read more

‘Troll’ affirms he received orders to attack the press

QCOSTARICA - Alberto Vargas, administrator of the 'Piero Calandrelli'...
Read more

Tourists must demand that boats have security measures, warns the MOPT

QCOSTARICA - Several incidents with boats have been recorded...
Read more

Dollar exchange registers fall for the second day; dropped ¢13 so far this year

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange registered a new decrease...
Read more

How to choose simple gold engagement ring

When choosing a simple engagement ring, there are a...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢578.49 Buy

¢586.13 Sell

12 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q TECHNOLOGY – British price comparison website cable.co.uk analyzed 5,292 mobile data plans in 233 countries.

The most expensive country in Central America is Panama, where an average of 1GB costs US$2.98. The cheapest is Nicaragua where 1 GB of data costs US$ 0.70 on average.

In its results, it showed that Uruguay has the cheapest mobile internet in Latin America. For example, in Uruguay, 1GB of data has an average value of US$0.27 in 2022, followed by Colombia US$0.49 and Chile US$0.51.

According to the publication, the three are the only ones in the ranking of the 50 countries that have the cheapest mobile internet prices in the world.

- Advertisement -

The report also highlights the fact that exchange rates fluctuate frequently in the region, which can influence price developments throughout the year against the dollar.

For example, the average price of 1GB of mobile data in all three North American countries is in excess of the global average of US$4.98, making it the most expensive region overall. Mexico is the cheapest country in the region with an average cost of US$2.89, the United States with an average cost of US$5.62, and the most expensive is Canada (US$5.94).

In Central America

The cheapest mobile data plans in Central America are found in Nicaragua, where 1 GB of data costs US$ 0.70 on average, and Honduras (US$0.76).

Prices are 3 times more expensive in El Salvador (US$1.27), Guatemala (US$1.28), and Costa Rica (US$2.17).

Finally, the most expensive country in Central America is Panama, where an average of 1GB costs US$2.98.

- Advertisement -

Which country leads with the lowest price globally?

Israel is home to the cheapest mobile data plans in the world, with one gigabyte (1GB) of data costing an average of just US$0.04. The most expensive place in the world to buy mobile data is Saint Helena, where the average cost of 1 GB is US$41.06, a thousand times the cost of mobile data in Israel.

Italy is the second cheapest, with 1GB costing US$0.12 on average. It is followed by San Marino (US$0.14) in third place.

- Advertisement -

For its part, the cheapest mobile data in Western Europe is in Italy, in second place overall where the average price of 1GB is only US$0.12. San Marino (US$0.14) is the second cheapest in Western Europe, followed by France (US$0.23) and Monaco (US$0.40). The UK (US$0.79) is the seventh cheapest in Western Europe and the 59th cheapest in the world.

According to Dan Howdle, the site’s telecom consumer analyst, many of the lowest-priced countries have “excellent fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure that allows providers to offer large amounts of data at cheap prices.”

In other countries, economic conditions dictate the price, which must remain low “so that people can afford it.”

At the highest extremes, on the other hand, are the countries where often “the infrastructure is not very good but consumption is also very small.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleViolent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Violent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023

QCOSTARICA - The first 11 days of 2023 has already left...
Read more

Employers who terminate with compensation are not required to justify termination

QCOSTARICA - Employers who terminate an employee with compensation as required...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills