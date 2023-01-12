Violent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023

QCOSTARICA – The first 11 days of 2023 has already left 21 homicides, as reported by the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) – Judicial Police, whose victims are 14 men and 7 women, that is, one in three is a woman.

According to the statistics of the judicial police, this figure exceeds the 20 murders that were registered in the same period in 2022.

The provinces with the most cases are Limón and Puntarenas with 6 each.

The only province that does not record homicides so far in 2023 is Guanacaste, while in 2022 the region had 60 murders.

Costa Rica experienced 2022 with 656 deaths by homicide, the highest number in the country’s history, closing the year with a rate of 12.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

