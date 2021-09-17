Why buy a flat in Dubai

Investing and getting a good income is one of the ways to ensure your future, so when you want to buy a property in the UAE, you really need to keep a few things in mind, such as:

Is real estate what you are really looking for?

Will it meet your needs after purchase?

Is it worth the price?

Why to invest in this place?

What are the pros and cons of buying this housing?

Why is it worth buying a property in Dubai

By asking yourself these questions, you can safely think about buying a property in Business Bay, a central business district under construction in Dubai. Arab real estate offers a wide selection of houses, villas, apartments, etc. In this case, you will meet a reliable dealer who will help you buy a property in the UAE. The official housing website https://emirates.estate/ is always ready to help you get your dream home as soon as possible.

In this article, Emirates.Estate will talk about apartments in Dubai. Owning a flat here is prestigious for everyone who is interested in buying the best real estate in this emirate. In addition, this place is famous for a wide range of doing business and investing in profitable real estate in the UAE.

Let’s return to the question of why you should buy an apartment in Dubai.

First of all, from an investment point of view, Dubai is a first-class real estate market, where all types of housing are sold. Since the government changed the laws and allowed foreigners to buy and rent flats in Dubai, a huge number of clients have wanted to invest in this profitable place. With a high return on investment, buying an apartment in Dubai for expats has many advantages.

Reasons before buying an apartment in Dubai

1. Location

One of the most important things you should look for is the location of your apartment, suitable for investment or for living. People who want to invest in an apartment in Dubai should conduct a thorough study of the location of the property for future real estate investments. In some prestigious districts, such as Dubai Marina, there are many amenities that provide opportunities for a high-quality lifestyle.

2. Affordability

The cost of apartments in Dubai has increased over the past few years by almost ten years. The current average price of an apartment is $ 228. You will also have to pay agency, government and mortgage fees. Therefore, do not go blindly and do not buy an apartment for yourself without knowing its cost. As they say, the cost should be 20% of your salary.

3. Purpose of buying a flat

The next thing you should keep in mind is the main reason for buying a flat in Dubai. Do you need an apartment for personal use or will it be used as an investment property for you?

If you are going to buy an apartment in Dubai for living, you should consider social amenities such as schools, hospitals, supermarkets and restaurants, etc. within walking distance.

If you are buying a property for investment, Dubai is the right place, because this emirate is tax-free, and also has simple and transparent procedures for obtaining an apartment, high rental yield, high profitability, and so on. You can be sure of the return on investment in Dubai.

4. Flat purchasing process

Each location has its own purchasing processes. Here in Dubai, you can either buy off-plan property, or resale it. Off-plan project involves the developer, and you will need to provide your passport and sign the contract as soon as all agreements are settled.

Apartments for resale in Dubai are bought from private sellers. It is best that you work with an agent, because you can easily be deceived if you do not have the knowledge. Before making an offer or even signing a contract, ask about the original price of the apartment and make sure that it belongs to the intermediary.

5. Explore the area and the developer

Dubai has a fast police and security system that is extremely improving the methods that ensure order and harmony in society.

Investors or even people looking for private housing should be very careful in choosing the location and type of apartment in the UAE. There is something you need to know about the track record of the developer, the checks of the Dubai Land Department to avoid eviction from this place.

By doing this effectively, you will be on the right track to find the right apartment in the place of your dreams with the best prices and reliable security.

Emirates.Estate helps clients buy a suitable flat in Dubai

All you have to do before buying a home in Dubai is basically to thoroughly examine the property that you would like to avoid further regrets about. In addition, having a good agent is useful, because there are many scammers in the housing market in the UAE, and you would not want to come across one of them.

Emirates.Estate can help you come up with a good way to own a suitable property.

