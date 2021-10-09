Why Costa Rica is one of the most naturally intriguing destinations

When people go away on vacation they often opt for the more well-known destinations like the USA, Spain or even just something as simple as France. However, if you are really interested in traveling there are some really intriguing nations that you might never have thought of in Central America, such as Panama, Nicaragua, or even Costa Rica.

Why not try somewhere tropical

As a heavily rainforested part of Central America, there is an abundance of natural beauty and places of interest for any intrepid explorer. While 1.7million people visit the nation each year, most of them come from the USA and Canada, with up to 80 percent of tourists believed to be there for eco-tourism reasons.

Why not become one of them and visit some of the major beauty spots such as Arenal and La Fortuna? Based at the foot of one of Costa Rica’s formerly most active volcanoes, the tropical climate lends itself perfectly as a dream tourist destination. With a hanging bridge to help you explore the rainforest canopy and waterfalls to rappel down as well as Hot Springs to give you a wonderful place to unwind.

Heated by the thermal energy from Mount Arenal, it is one of the most popular destinations for tourists for obvious reasons.

Break up a long journey

Embrace nature

As far as culture in Costa Rica goes, the county is known far more for the amount of flora and fauna across the nation than anything else. With the largest percentage of land in the world protected as either national parks or nature reserves (25%), it is just staggering to see just how much luscious countryside there is across the nation.

Tourists flock to see it all, and it is a sanctuary for those who want to see rare creatures. In fact, more than 615 animals per 10,000 square miles call Costa Rica home, including 10 percent of the world’s butterflies, making a nature enthusiasts dream. If nothing else, it definitely offers a different dynamic to the more popular countries.

It might seem a little off the beaten path but judging by all that is available, especially from an ecological perspective, Costa Rica has its own quirks that cannot be beaten by any other nation.

If you are at a loss for a holiday and want something different, you could do far worse than visit Los Ticos. If nothing else, it will definitely make for a totally unique vacation.

