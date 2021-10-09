Best Bitcoin Wallets Available in Costa Rica to Store Your Crypto Safely

Whenever it comes to Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies, storing it somewhere safe is everyone’s priority. Nobody wants to lose their investments to hackers. But when it comes to Bitcoin wallets, there are too many wallets and wallet types are available.

However, in this article, I will be having a look at some of the best Bitcoin wallets available in Costa Rica.

I have handpicked some of the top bitcoin wallets which are available in Costa Rica, and you would not find any issues getting started with them. So let’s check out the list:

Best Crypto Wallets Available in Costa Rica

1. Exodus

Exodus is one of the top Bitcoin wallets that you can try out. The best part of this one is that it is extremely easy to use. Plus, it has desktop, mobile, and hardware wallets, giving you a convenience to access your digital assets from everywhere.

The wallet is not only designed to store Bitcoin, but you can use it to store more than hundreds of crypto coins. Plus, there is also a crypto exchange built with it. So you can easily buy/sell your coins without moving your assets to some other exchange.

Or you can exchange between any assets and effortlessly diversify your portfolio. Overall, the crypto exchange has a simple to use user interface. So you won’t really have a hard time getting started with it.

And yes, the Bitcoin wallet can be downloaded free of cost on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices.

2. Trust Wallet

Next, there is the Trust Wallet. It is the official crypto wallet for Binance. And if you are a Binance user, you can easily send, receive and store Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies securely in this app.

The app also allows you to earn interest on your crypto. Or you can play blockchain games and access the latest DApps and DeFi platforms.

The wallet also allows you to buy Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency using EUR or USD. Also, the wallet can be used for storing private keys on your device.

It even allows you to send and request ERC20, ERC721, and many other ERC tokens. Or you can use the app to see your NFTs and other collections.

Overall, the app is free to download on your Android and iOS device. Plus, it is incredibly versatile.

3. BlockFi

Lastly, there is the BlockFi. This one works in a different way compared to the other names in this list. BlockFi allows you to buy, sell and earn cryptocurrencies in the easiest way.

However, the highlight of the wallet is that it allows you to earn interest on your cryptocurrencies. By signing up for a BlockFi Interest Account (BIA), you earn up to 8.25% APY. BlockFi interest gets calculated on a daily basis and gets paid on a monthly basis. Also, there are no hidden fees.

Also, you can use BlockFi Trading to buy, sell, and exchange a variety of crypto assets at competitive prices and store them easily.

Also, if you ever feel a need for cash, there is no need to sell your crypto. Instead, it offers you a loan based on your crypto assets.

4. Ledger

One of the best ways to store Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is to use a hardware wallet. Hardware wallets keep your digital assets offline and away from hackers. And when it comes to hardware wallets, Ledger is definitely the top name.

With the help of Ledger hardware wallets, you can easily store your crypto assets. Its Ledger Nano X model allows you to store and manage over 1800 coins and tokens.

Also, it offers you a one-stop solution to buy Bitcoin and other currencies and exchange them efficiently. Or, if you want to hold your assets for a long time, you can do that too.

Ledger Hardware wallets also get easily connected with your Smartphone and other devices. So you can easily manage your crypto.

However, as it is a hardware wallet. Hence, you will need to purchase it. But I can guarantee it is definitely the best solution to store crypto for a long time.

5. Gaurda

Gaurda is also one of the best bitcoin wallets that you can check out. It lets you store, stake, exchange, and buy cryptocurrencies conveniently.

It allows you to buy/sell 50+ cryptocurrencies within the app using your credit/debit card. Or you can instantly exchange your crypto coins for over 50 coins at the best exchange rates.

Apart from storing, it lets you earn money with staking. By using the stake feature, you can earn up to 40% annual yield on your holdings.

It also supports over 50 major blockchains and over 4000k tokens on all leading protocols. Plus, you can download the app for Android, Windows, Linux, Mac, and iOS free. But there is a 3.5% fee when you use the built-in exchange service.

6. MetaMask

MetaMask is a combination of a wallet and a browser. It allows you to buy, spend and exchange your digital assets securely and conveniently.

The app lets you trade assets on different websites, lend, borrow, play games, publish content, buy digital art, and much more.

It also allows you to swap tokens directly from your Desktop or mobile app. Also, it combines data from market makers, decentralized exchange aggregators, and DEXs to offer you the best yet lowest network fees.

Also, if you are interested in blockchain based apps, then MetaMask provides you the simplest yet most secure way to connect to blockchain-based applications.

You can download the MetaMask app on your Android and iOS devices. However, it doesn’t have a desktop app. Instead, it works as a browser extension that is supported by Chrome, Mozilla, Edge, and Brave browsers.

Conclusion:

So those were some of the best Bitcoin wallets available in Costa Rica. All of these wallets have their own features and uniqueness in them. So go ahead and check out the features and see if any of the wallets meets your requirements.

