Rico’s Digest – Daniel Ortega, President of Nicaragua, reappeared on Wednesday, April 15, after more than a month (34 days to be exact) of being seen in public, supposedly hiding out from his people, the world and the covid-19 coronavirus.

The leader of the Sandinista regime, also called a dictator, took his place at the head of the table, with his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, at his side and surrounded by members of his cabinets, to address the Nicaraguan people.

During the more than a month of his nowhere to be seen, by telephone, Murillo has been the contact of the population, the voice of the Ortega-Murillo administration.

It was with great expectation the announced appearance of Ortega on Wednesday, an appearance that was to have occurred at 2:00 pm, but in typical Ortega fashion of being late, didn’t start until a few minutes before 6:00 pm.

The appearance was completely micromanaged, from the location, in the meeting room at the heavily protected Ortega compound in the El Carmen neighborhood of Managua, that is his residency and presidential offices. Ortega refuses to reside and work from the Casa Presidencial used by his predecessors.

The independent media, of what remains of it in the country, was instructed to carry the Ortega appearance, fed from the official government channel, in full, without commentary and unedited.

So, why did Ortega take time of his extensive intervention to praise Costa Rican authorities in their attention given to a young Nicaraguan minor, pregnant and symptoms associated with the covid-19, who crossed illegally into Costa Rica?

She was tested for the covid-19, but it was negative.

“These days, they detained a Nicaraguan girl in Costa Rica. A 17-year-old girl who was pregnant. The Costa Rican authorities detained her because she was crossing illegally, they have the border closed, and immediately the media began to say that she had the coronavirus, the Nicaraguan. But, the Costa Rican authorities acting with great professionalism, seriousness, and responsibility submitted her to the examination and said that she does not have a coronavirus,” said Ortega.

The dictator surprised when pointing out that the coronavirus “is a sign from God, who is saying that you (the people) are on the wrong track, spending billions on atomic bombs, atomic weapons and on military bases.”

Ortega said in his message that his country faces the emergency with “limited resources, but with patience and discipline” and this country is following international recommendations to confront the covid-19, applied “in accordance with Nicaraguan reality.”

“We have the capacity to attend to coronavirus patients,” Ortega said.

Nicaragua faces severe criticism for the management of the health emergency, mostly for the lack thereof. Currently, the neighboring country reports only 9 positive cases of the coronavirus, of which 5 people have recovered and one death.

Nicaragua is one of the few countries that does not have social distancing measures, does not prohibit mass gatherings, has not canceled school and university classes and has kept its borders open, in fact inviting tourists to visit. Though airlines are no longer flying in and out of the country.

Given the concern over the situation in the territory of Nicaragua, Costa Rica reinforced immigration controls on the Northern Border in order to curb the irregular entry of migrants by so-called blind spots.

