Health Minister Daniel Salas announced this Friday that 649 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country. Seven more cases compared to Thursday.

At the daily press conference, the Minister explained by gender the virus has affected 312 women and 337 men.

“There are positive cases with ages ranging from one year to 87 years. There are 588 adults, 31 seniors, and 30 minors. There are patients in 59 cantons of the 7 provinces ”, he detailed.

The number of hospitalized has dropped to 15, of which only 10 are in Intensive Care Units (also down from the previous day) and that 88 people have fully recovered. The deaths remain at four.

The good news, for the first time, Costa Rica recorded a day with more recovered than new cases of Covid-19. Also, the number of active cases (total infected, less recovered and deaths) has dropped. Currently, there are 557 active cases, 7 less than the previous day of 564. The number could keep dropping as more people recover and new confirmed cases continue to drop.

Flu vaccine

The executive president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, Román Macaya, took the opportunity to announce that the vaccination campaign against influenza will begin on May 4, with the aim of reducing the spread of this respiratory virus in the midst of the pandemic.

In total 1,300,000 doses of this medicine were purchased to vaccinate children, pregnant women, seniors and those with risk factors.