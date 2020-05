The use of masks is one of the most controversial topics in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. You may be asking yourself if you have to wear a mask or why other countries are using them more than Costa Rica.

Currently, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) does not recommend the massive use of masks, meaning that they do not ask people to wear them, even if they do not have symptoms of the virus, reports The Voice of Guanacaste.

