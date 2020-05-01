Friday, 1 May 2020
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Why should wear a face mask

By Rico
7
Modified date:

Self-explanatory.

- payin the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleHorses join the fight against the coronavirus in Costa Rica
Next articleTicos make it home on cruisliner
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

When will the coronavirus emergency end in Costa Rica?

Opinion Rico -
Rico's Covid-19 Digest - The World Health Organization (WHO) on March...
Read more

“Embrace The Situation”, astronaut’s advice for sheltering-in-place due to the new coronavirus

News Rico -
As we wait patiently for what is expected to be an...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
Argentina

Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica -
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA