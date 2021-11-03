Wednesday 3 November 2021
Why Use Eco-Friendly Bathroom Products and Fixtures?

By Carter Maddox
As humans, it is our prime responsibility to create a sustainable environment, to benefit all. Over the years, technology has significantly improved, and users have shifted their attention towards buying user-friendly and environmentally friendly appliances and fixtures.

Victoria Plum offers the best range of eco-friendly taps and other plumbing fixtures. On average, a house consisting of four individuals consumes 6 liters of water daily. Over the years, the need for freshwater has been highlighted by environmentalists and how we as humans contribute towards saving water and other natural resources.

Installing efficient and eco-friendly taps and fixtures reduces daily water consumption, creating a greener and sustainable environment.

What are Water Efficient Bathroom Products?

Eco-friendly products are those that work at their highest efficiency, consuming fewer inputs or energy. If you plan to create an eco-friendly bathroom, you must consider installing the following mentioned products.

  • Smart Flush Toilets

Every day, more than 4 liters of water is flushed into toilets. To save on water, one could replace its contemporary toilet designs with smart dual flush toilets that flush water according to the matter. With a dual button system on these smart toilets, users can flush liquid or solid waste matter after use. These toilets are installed in many commercial offices, bathroom suites, and public places to save an extra gallon of water.

  • Standard Size Bathroom Tubs

If you love having a relaxing bath in your bathroom suite, you must consider revising the design and dimensions of your bathtub. Many bathtubs use more than 20 liters of water in a single-use; it’s imperative to use compact and design integrated bathtubs, utilizing less water. However, if you love spending long hours in bathtubs, you can try installing shower baths, giving an ultimate user-friendly experience. Bathtubs need to be filled to their maximum capacity to enjoy a bathing session. However, in shower baths, individuals can feel relaxed and cozy after standing under a shower in a confined space.

  • Automated Shower Systems

One-touch and sensor-based shower systems work best in every situation. Automated shower sensors control the water flow and heat without disturbing your enjoyment. Many automatic showers systems control the water pressure and flow as a person steps back from a specific showering range.

  • Use Smart Tap Systems

Every day, flowing taps contribute to 60% of the total water wasted. It’s essential to install efficient taps that allow the flow of water when a human hand is directly under its sensor. These intelligent watering fixtures can be installed in residential, commercial, and business holdings.

Conclusion 

Freshwater is among the necessities of life, and we humans must ensure to use it efficiently. Saving 5 liters of water daily contributes significantly to conserving our natural resources for a sustainable future. Installing eco-friendly fixtures reduces our daily water consumption by 40%, creating an impact on your utilities. With every passing day, a significant volume of natural resources is getting exhausted, making questions marks in our minds about the upcoming future.

