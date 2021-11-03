Wednesday 3 November 2021
Costa Rica, only country in CA that charges a tax on the current market value

In Costa Rica, we pay the highest Marchamo in the region

By Rico
QCOSTARICA -Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua charge the Marchamo – annual circulation permit – at a fixed or staggered cost, unlike Costa Rica and Guatemala where a property tax on is charged on the value of the value according to the year.

In Costa Rica, we pay the highest Marchamo in the region

The least expensive Marchamo in the isthmus is in Nicaragua, followed by Panama.

In Nicaragua, the annual Marchamo ranges from 50 to 1,000 córdobas; that is, between 1,000 and 18,000 colones or US$1.55 and US$27.86 at the current dollar exchange rate by the BAC. In addition, retirees are exempted from the payment.

Panama charges US$29 to all vehicles regardless of the year and $37 if they are commercial.

Honduras has a fixed charge but according to the cylinder capacity of the vehicle. Those under 2,500 cc pay US$55 and those over this US$100.

El Salvador also has tiered prices ranging from US$10 to US$285 depending on the plates, whether private or national.

In the case of Guatemala, with the second highest Marchamo in the isthmus a percentage of taxes is paid according to the year of manufacture of the car, the older the vehicle, the lower the tax percentage.

And lastly Costa Rica, with the highest Marchamo cost, given that the property tax paid on the vehicle is based on the fiscal (tax) value, instead of simply the year of manufacture, as in Guatemala.

Read more: The inequity of the Marchamo

For example, in Guatemala, two 2020 model years, one a compact and the other luxury pay the same Marchamo, while in Costa Rica the tax is paid based on the value of each car regardless of the model year.

Read more: 2021 Ferrari with the highest 2022 Marchamo payment; 1975 Toyota the lowest

To know what your 2022 Marchamo cost is, click on this link.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

