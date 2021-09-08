Wednesday 8 September 2021
type here...
Search

Will it be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours?

Ten days ago, the expansion of the Barranca-Limonal section began, the last of the plan to increase the capacity of the highway from two to four lanes between Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

NationalGuanacastePuntarenas
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Will it be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours?

QCOSTARICA - Driving to and from Barranca, Puntarenas to...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 8: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, September 8, vehicles with...
Read more

Marfil and Los Ajenos sing “Welcome to Costa Rica” to celebrate the bicentennial

QCOSTARICA - The celebration of 200 years of independence...
Read more

First week of September becomes the second with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

QCOSTARICA - Epidemiological week 35, which ran from August...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 7: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 7, vehicles with...
Read more

Lesson learned: Entrace for Wednesday’s game is five times less

QCOSTARICA - For Sunday's game to see Costa Rica's...
Read more

El Salvador will adopt bitcoin as currency amid strong skepticism

Q24N - El Salvador will, on Tuesday, September 7,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Driving to and from Barranca, Puntarenas to Liberia, Guanacaste, at the legal speed limit, in less than two hours is a dream of the tens of thousands who drive daily this stretch of the Interamericana or Ruta 1.

Artist rendering of the Barranca – Limonal section of the Ruta 1

That dream could soon be a reality given that the work on the Barranca – Limonal section to expand the road from its current two lanes to four lanes was given the order the last week in August and with a completion date of the first quarter of 2023, in the absence of unforeseen events considered of force majeure.

- Advertisement -

Currently, some parts of this section of road are under construction. However, with the order now given, we can expect to see intervention occurring all across the section.

The expansion of the Cañas-Liberia section is already completed, and work progress between Cañas and Limonal, which includes an underpass at the Limonal intersection that leads to the Tempisque bridge, is about 40% complete.

The plan, in addition to a four-lane road, includes rebuilding two-lane bridges to four (may seem odd to those who don’t know Costa Rican roads, that for years roads were widened yet the bridges remained two lanes) and contemplates the construction of overpasses at the intersections that go through main towns.

Advance works on some sections of the Barranca – Limonal are currently underway

When these works are completed, it will be possible to travel the 122 kilometers between separate Barranca from Liberia in less than two hours – actually one hour and forty minutes – at an average speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

This is a significant saving considering that it currently takes up to three hours or more to drive this route, one lane per direction (save for the 50 km section between Cañas and Liberia completed in 2016), and in optimal driving conditions.

- Advertisement -

Current road conditions of the Barranca – Limonal section of the Ruta 1

This condemns drivers to have to circulate at low speeds behind heavy trucks that transport products through Central America and buses, which consumes more fuel, time, and patience.

A stalled vehicle can add to the frustration. A major accident can shut down the sections of the road and without an alternate route, for hours.

The works between Barranca and Limonal cover 50.3 kilometers and are in charge of the consortium made up of the national company H Solís (whose owner is under indictment for corruption in the Cochinilla case) rand the Dominican company La Estrella.

- Advertisement -

 

The project, at a cost of US$182 million dollars, is financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and includes the expansion of the section known as La Angostura, at the exit of Puntarenas.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction September 8: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

American Airlines will open direct flights between Chicago, San Jose and Liberia

QCOSTARICA - American Airlines announced the opening of direct flights between...
Read more

KLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport

Q PHOTOS - KLM Boeing 787-9 taking off at 3:18 pm...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economic Recovery

First cruiseliner of the season docks at Golfito

QCOSTARICA - This Thursday, September 2, the first cruise...
Infrastructure

Pay for the train with a card? It is now possible on the Cartago-San José route

RICO's DIGEST - This Monday, the incompetent and inefficient...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.