Tuesday 27 July 2021
type here...
Search

“Cochinilla” case affects construction of road works and maintenance

Extension of radial Lindora stopped and 22 road improvement contracts were suspended; Business sectos requests a contingency plan from the government to avoid affecting the business climate

NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
Arturo Rosabal, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, asks the government for a contingency plan.
Paying the bills

Latest

Designated US Ambassador lived her adolescence in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles, nominated by United...
Read more

“Cochinilla” case affects construction of road works and maintenance

QCOSTARICA - The “Cochinilla” case  - alleged corruption in...
Read more

“Aliens” Is 35 Years Old!

Exactly 35 years ago, on July 18, 1986, the...
Read more

Costa Ricans among Latin Americans who can buy more fuel with their salary

QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans are sixth in Latin America...
Read more

Rains regain strength in Turrialba and the southern Caribbean during the night

QCOSTARICA - Following days of rainfall, this Monday morning...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The “Cochinilla” case  – alleged corruption in the construction and award of public works – ended up suspending the maintenance of the highways and several road infrastructure projects.

Arturo Rosabal, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, asks the government for a contingency plan. Graphic La Republca

The latest was last week when the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), canceled the contracts recently awarded to the national construction companies H. Solís and Meco, whose owners are currently in preventive detention connected to the Chochinilla case.

- Advertisement -

It involves the expansion of the Lindora radial, a project that has been ongoing but never fot off the ground, for the last five years, for a value of US$14 million and the reconstruction of the old bridge over the Virilla River, at the Ricardo Saprissa stadium, whose investment exceeds US$18 million.

Apart from this, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, MOPT minister, ordered the cancellation “for transparency” of 22 bidding contracts to maintain the highways.

The worst of all is that the suspension of works and maintenance is indefinite. Like no one knows when they will be resumed.

The cancellation of the contracts will not imply additional costs for the Costa Rican State, assured Alejandro Rossi, UNOPS representative in Costa Rica.

At the moment, it is not known when the MOPT will again hold a public tender to resume the construction of infrastructure and maintain the roads. Most likely that is expected to occur after the end of the term of this administration in May 2022 as the government focuses on the health and financial issues of the country.

“Knowing the facts that have affected the transparency, legality and ethics in the execution of the current contracts, I have made the decision that the 22 contracts will not be extended in favor of the companies currently awarded, even if this implies the national sacrifice of not having road maintenance services for a period of time,” said Méndez at the end of June, two weeks after the Cochinilla case was made public, resulting in a series of raids and the arrest of more than 30 people.

- Advertisement -

In this sense, representatives of the productive sector lamented the situation and asked the government of Carlos Alvarado to implement a contingency plan so that the roads receive the necessary investment.

“The maintenance of the road infrastructure cannot be suspended. What can be done is that if there are other companies, we encourage them to build and maintain them. This government must guarantee to all Costa Ricans that the roads will be in good condition, “said Arturo Rosabal, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The “Cochinilla” case is an alleged bribery network that included construction and inspection companies, with the aim of offering gifts and bribes to MOPT and Conavi officials, in exchange for obtaining juicy bidding contracts or speeding up construction processes.

In principle the authorities speak of contracts for about ¢78 billion colones; however, the amount could be even higher.

- Advertisement -

If it is proven in a final judgment that the aforementioned companies did pay bribes to Conavi officials, they could be disqualified from building road infrastructure for a period ranging from three to ten years.

The sanction for the companies would imply the disqualification to build any road infrastructure for the entire State, according to a reform to the administrative contracting law approved in 2019 and that was promoted by Karine Niño, legislator for the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN).

“It will be considered as a serious fault of the contractor, when one of his actions or omissions endangers the life or safety of people, when the projects increase in cost because of his fault, or when there is a firm conviction against from the contractor,” Niño said.

Under Investigation

The 32 people under investigation for the “Cochinilla” case are related to the following public entities and companies related to the construction and road supervision sector.

  • Casa Presidencial (Government House)
  • Ministry of Public Works (MOPT)
  • Comptroller General of the Republic
  • National Highway Council (Conavi)
  • Council of Public Transport Constructors (CTP)
  • MECO
  • H. Solís
  • Constructora Herrera
  • Frutales
  • Fresa Fresca Supervisoras
  • Diccoc
  • ITS
  • Cacisa

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“Aliens” Is 35 Years Old!
Next articleDesignated US Ambassador lived her adolescence in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOPT uses its own equipment to attend to roads affected by rain

QCOSTARICA - The emergency due to the rains that have occurred...
Read more

Accused in Chochinilla case will no longer receive a salary during investigation

QCOSTARICA - A legal analysis carried out by experts from the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Is Graffiti a Legit Art Form?

Wherever you are in the world, you’re guaranteed to...
Health

Covid-19 robbed Costa Rican population 60,170 years of life between the end of January and June

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.