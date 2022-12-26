Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h forecast for this Monday in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting wind gusts ranging up to 60 km/h for this Monday, in the Central Valley and in the lower parts of the North Pacific.

According to the weather forecast, regions such as the Pacific and the Central Valley will remain with little cloud cover on Monday.

Rebeca Morera, spokesperson for the IMN, recommends prevention due to gusts of wind and their possible affectation of roofs, electrical wiring, and trees.

IMN weather forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022:

Weather forecast

Monday, December 26, 2022

The high values in the atmospheric pressure that dominate in the region propitiate accelerated trade winds in our country at this beginning of the week, with greater accentuation in the North Pacific, Central Valley and the mountain ranges.

In addition, as a result of the dragging of the wind, an incursion of humidity is estimated, causing cloudiness and possible scattered rains in the Caribbean and Northern Zone. Cloud cover may extend to the north and east of the Central Valley, causing some drizzle.

In regions of the Pacific, little cloud cover is expected for much of the day.

