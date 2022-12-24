Zapote festivities will return this Sunday, December 25 after two years suspended due to a pandemic

QCOSTARICA – The traditional Fiestas de Zapote will return this Sunday, December 25, after being suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

The event held on the Campo Ferial de Zapote, on the east side of San Jose, will run until Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The fairground will have 15 food stands, bars, games of chance, and an area for rides.

And the bulls.

Zapote will be the home of two daily bullfights – toros a la tica – which entails a bunch of amateur bullfighters taunting and teasing the bull. The bull is never hurt.



The mayor of San José, Johnny Araya, announced that they have all the permits have been issued and that Municipal Police will have 160 officers who will support the private security hired for the event.

Tope Nacional

This year, San Jose will once again host the Tope Nacional (horse parade) through the streets of downtown San Jose.

The event will take place on the traditional date of December 26, starting from Plaza Víquez, and ending at the statue of León Cortez in La Sabana.

