Thursday, 25 June 2020
DONATE
RedaqtedNationalTamarindo

Woman arrested for inciting demonstration in Tamarindo for demanding reopening of beaches

About 150 people participated in the demonstration, despite the restriction of staying on the beach

Rico
By Rico
1
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A woman, Andrea Diaz (#liberenandreadiaz), was arrested Wednesday, June 24, near the Tamarindo beach, in Guanacaste, for inciting a demonstration to request the reopening of the beaches, despite the sanitary restriction that prevents her and others from being on the beach after 8:00 am.

Andrea Diaz in custody. Photo #liberenandreadiaz

Around a dozen people were at the demonstration, according to the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) – Ministry of Security –  the Fuerza Publica (National Police) intervened to remind those present of the sanitary measures in force at this time and the impossibility of crowding into that sector.

- paying the bills -

In accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, currently, access to beaches across the country is only allowed from 5:00 am and  8:00 am.

“Despite the warning notice, the leader of the movement, a woman, surnamed Díaz, continued with the demonstration and incitement, for which she was arrested for disobedience and flagrantly passed,” the MSP reported.

The canton of Santa Cruz, where Playa Tamarindo is located, currently has 4 active cases of coronavirus.

For several weeks, union organizations led by the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) have been asking the government to immediately open the beaches, since in their opinion it is “illogical that hotels are open and their clients cannot go (to the beach).”

- paying the bills -

 

“Decision-makers in this country do not know how tourism operates, so decisions are made that have no logic, such as authorizing the opening of a beach hotel, but closing them at 8 in the morning. These decisions are made out of ignorance not understanding how the sector works,” said former vice president of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), Bary Roberts, days ago.

Previous articleIt’s not Europe, it’s Cartago, Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

OMG, I Want to Rent This House: Playa Flamingo, Costa Rica

Travel Q Costa Rica -
Villa Fugata, Playa Flamingo, Costa Rica on Vrbo: History is littered with...
Read more

The Battle of Tamarindo: How Two Dance Music Festivals Are Vying For the Same Costa Rican Beach Town

Pura Vida Q Costa Rica -
(Billboard) Deep in the jungles of Costa Rica, the origami stage...
Read more

MOST READ

News

ICT: Hotels have a guarantee to continue operating

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tourists who have reservations at different hotels in the country are not obliged to cancel their vacations. The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) -...
Read more
HQ

More than 15,000 foreigners rejected

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) As a result of the operations of the Ministry of Public Security in the North and South border areas, 15,580 foreigners who intended...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 68 new cases, malls, services, and beaches with expanded hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Two before most of the country enters a new phase of reopening of activities and businesses, 68 more cases of COVID-19 are reported. The...
Health

UCR: COVID-19 second wave “pico” could occur within a week

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The “Pico” (peak) of positive cases COVI-19 of the pandemic "second wave" could occur within a week. That is the estimation from Observatorio del...
Health

105 recovered from COVID-19 in a single day

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, 105 people were reported recovered from COVID-19, the highest daily number during the pandemic in...
Coronavirus

Some Experts Say Face Shields Better Than Masks for Coronavirus Protection

Q Costa Rica -
(AARP) By now we know we should be wearing face masks to protect others from potentially deadly infection when we leave the house. But...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA