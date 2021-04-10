Work on the Circulavacion Norte Resumes

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez Mata, signed Friday afternoon the extension of the addendum with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supervision services of the works in the Circulavacion Norte.

Work on the San José north ring road project was suspended on Monday when the Comptroller’s Office did not sign off the extension of the supervisory contract with the UN agency, which had expired on March 27.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Circunvalación Norte Runs Into Roadblock, Works SuspendedIndefinitely

The important public roads project was paralyzed due to a difference of US$3.614 in a US$163 million dollar project.

Read more: College of Engineers qualifies as unjustifiable stoppage of works in Circunvalacion

On Thursday, the Colegio Federado de Ingenieros y Arquitectos (CFIA) – Federated College of Engineers and Architects – called the work stoppage, which would mean layoffs, “unjustified”.

- Advertisement -

No details were given by Casa Presidencial on what transpired to get the vital uban project moving again, only saying through a statement to the press, that: “The measure comes after the notification of authorization by the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, to the supervision contract that CONAVI maintains with UNOPS, which also allows the immediate lifting of the suspension order that was maintained on the works.”