Saturday 10 April 2021
type here...
InfrastructureNewsFront PagePoliticsRedaqted

Work on the Circulavacion Norte Resumes

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez Mata, signed Friday afternoon the extension of the addendum with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supervision services of the works in the Circulavacion Norte.

Work on the San José north ring road project was suspended on Monday when the Comptroller’s Office did not sign off the extension of the supervisory contract with the UN agency, which had expired on March 27.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Circunvalación Norte Runs Into Roadblock, Works SuspendedIndefinitely

The important public roads project was paralyzed due to a difference of US$3.614 in a US$163 million dollar project.

Read more: College of Engineers qualifies as unjustifiable stoppage of works in Circunvalacion

On Thursday, the Colegio Federado de Ingenieros y Arquitectos (CFIA) – Federated College of Engineers and Architects – called the work stoppage, which would mean layoffs, “unjustified”.

- Advertisement -

No details were given by Casa Presidencial on what transpired to get the vital uban project moving again, only saying through a statement to the press, that: “The measure comes after the notification of authorization by the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, to the supervision contract that CONAVI maintains with UNOPS, which also allows the immediate lifting of the suspension order that was maintained on the works.”

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRECOPE asks for another hike in fuel prices
Next articleCouple used fast food delivery services to hide sales of marijuana pastries
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

College of Engineers qualifies as unjustifiable stoppage of works in Circunvalacion

QCOSTARICA - Unjustified. The Colegio Federado de Ingenieros y Arquitectos (CFIA)...
Read more

Circunvalación Norte Runs Into Roadblock, Works SuspendedIndefinitely

QCOSTARICA - A new roadblock faces the construction of the Circunvalación...
Read more

MOST READ

April 11 Holiday WILL NOT Move To Monday

Trends

Differio Men’s Swimwear Brings Latin Beach Flavor to USA

Carter Maddox -
TRENDS - Latin America is a tropical hotspot for not only the most beautiful beaches, but also some of the boldest swimwear for men....
Nicaragua

Order and tranquility, this is how voluntary vaccination against Covid-19 is developed in Nicaragua

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – From the early hours of this Friday, seniors with chronic conditions came out voluntarily for the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19. At the...
News

Immigration alerts about possible delay in airport procedures this Saturday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) - Costa Rica's immigration service - is alerting people arriving and leaving the country...
Health

More than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 arrive this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - More than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive in Costa Rica this week, with the announcement that 115,380 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech...
Lighter Side

It wasn’t me… it was the Aresep.

Q Costa Rica -
The RECOPE, the Costa Rican refinery that doesn't refine anything, washes his hands and blames Aresep, the regulating authority, for the latest whopping increase...
Health

Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Tuesday during the press conference from Casa Presidencial, he will go to court to...
Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega Among “Worst Leaders” During the Pandemic

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Calling people into the streets for a festive parade “Love in the Time of Covid-19” earned Daniel Ortega and his wife...
HQ

Couple used fast food delivery services to hide sales of marijuana pastries

Rico -
HQ - A couple was arrested on suspicion of using fast food delivery services to deliver marijuana pastries sold in the Greater Metropolitan Area...
Health

Pharmacies could sell any Covid-19 vaccine authorized by regulatory agencies

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Any vaccine against Covid-19 that has authorization from a regulatory agency recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) could be sold in...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.