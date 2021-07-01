Thursday 1 July 2021
type here...
EconomyEconomic RecoveryRedaqted

World Bank approves US$300 million to Costa Rica for “post-pandemic” economic recovery

The loan would be added to the one agreed with the IDB the previous week; both must be approved by the Legislative Assembly

by Rico
55

QCOSTARICA – The executive board of the World Bank approved on Tuesday a loan for us$300 million to Costa Rica, in order to support the post-pandemic economic recovery process.

The pandemic strongly affected Costa Rica’s business sector resulting in many forced closures. Both small and medium-sized companies began a recovery process that is already reflected in the economic activity indices, although many sectors are still depressed. Photo: downtown San Jose

With the funds, the organization said through a press release, it will seek to strengthen “small and medium-sized enterprises, reinforce fiscal sustainability and lay the foundations for a strong post-pandemic recovery based on green and low-carbon development.”

- Advertisement -

“This operation supports our efforts to respond to the different waves of the pandemic, while we continue to establish the conditions for a solid and sustainable recovery through economic, fiscal and climate action reforms,” ​​said Elian Villegas, Costa Rica’s Minister of Finance.

The second “Development Policy Loan for Fiscal and Decarbonization Management” builds on the first loan approved on June 24, 2020. The series supports three mutually reinforcing pillars:

  • Support the response to the pandemic by focusing on the livelihoods of vulnerable populations, through cash transfers and measures to help preserve jobs and SMEs.
  • Contribute to increasing structural tax revenues and containing spending growth while ensuring the sustainability of public finances after the health crisis.
  • Promote green growth and low-carbon development for a post-pandemic recovery that is competitive, climate-smart and sustainable, including through measures to accelerate the deployment of clean technologies.

According to the World Bank, Costa Rica has a strong health care system and authorities responded promptly to the health emergency, but it has experienced major social, economic and fiscal impacts since 2020.

“We work together to protect the poor, the most vulnerable, and those who have lost their jobs or experienced income reductions, including women and youth,” said Michel Kerf, World Bank Director for Central America and the Dominican Republic.

- Advertisement -

The US$300 million Banco Internacional de Reconstrucción y Fomento (BIRF) – International Bank for Reconstruction and Development -, is a variable rate loan in US dollars and has a final maturity of 20 years, including a 4-year grace period.

On June 8, the Legislative Assembly approved another loan from the World Bank for US$300 million, to improve the profile of public debt through the exchange of expensive debt for cheaper debt.

More loans

On June 24, authorities from the Ministry of Finance and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) also signed an agreement that opens up the possibility for the country to access two budget support loans for a total of US$500 million.

This loan will be added to the financing options that the Government has resorted to.

The money will allow the country to strengthen fiscal sustainability, maintain macroeconomic stability in the short and medium term, and support sustainable economic recovery.

Operations with the IDB will be for two loans for amounts ofUS$250 million each. However, after the process of planning and signing the agreement, the loan will go to the Legislative Assembly for approval.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSocial Sharing of Emotions Can Promote Mental Well-Being
Next article5 ways to keep yourself safe at an online casino
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Treasury eliminates tax exemption for online purchases under US$500

QCOSTARICA - As of this week, tax exemptions on-line purchases of...
Read more

Costa Rica among the countries with the lowest growth this year in Latin America: World Bank

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is among the countries with the lowest...
Read more

MOST READ

The 20 Nicaraguans detained by the Ortega regime in 25 days

Trends

Social Sharing of Emotions Can Promote Mental Well-Being

Carter Maddox -
A recent study has revealed that people who are apprehensive of direct one-to-one conversation are using different social media platforms to express themselves. Eva Buechel,...
National

Attorney General Emilia Navas Takes “Early Retirement”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The latest victim in the "caso cochinilla" is Costa Rica's Attorney General (Fiscal General), Emilia María Navas Aparicio, 56, who on Friday...
Rico's Digest

O Canada! It’s time to celebrate Canada Day!

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Canadians celebrate Canada Day on July 1. In Costa Rica, the Canadian Club of Costa Rica does a great job organizing...
Corrupion

Rodolfo Méndez rules out new contracts for MECO and H Solís

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - No more soup for you! If the Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, has his way, the H. Solís...
Guanacaste

Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua: The Dictatorship Burns its Bridges

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – In July 1979, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) overthrew the dictatorship of the Somoza dynasty in Nicaragua. At first, nine...
San Jose

San José pensión used for the sexual exploitation of women

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A pensión located on Calle 4, between Avenidas 8 and 10, in the center of San José, was used by its administrator...
Politics

Legislators extend three-year moratorium to occupants of protected areas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Through fast-track, legislators approved this Monday to extend the validity of Law No. 9577 that protects the occupants of the Maritime Terrestrial...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.