Thursday 1 July 2021
type here...
Trends

Social Sharing of Emotions Can Promote Mental Well-Being

by Carter Maddox
22

A recent study has revealed that people who are apprehensive of direct one-to-one conversation are using different social media platforms to express themselves.

Eva Buechel, a professor at the University of South Carolina, has commented that negative emotions push people to reach others to control their emotions and move in the direction of well-being. However, for most people expressing themselves face-to-face, sharing their emotions can be daunting.

The online social network supports voluntary responses

Microblogging is quite popular in social media networks which allows the users to share short messages. Microblogging about emotions allows the users to reach out for help while ensuring that unwanted communication is not imposed on anyone. Social media networks make the responses voluntary and no one is forced to reply.

Socially apprehensive people hugely use microblogging

- Advertisement -

Socially apprehensive people prefer to share their views on micro-blogging and social media platforms play a huge role for them to channel their emotions. Even though relying highly on social media is dangerous, moderate use will ensure that the negative emotions are buffered properly. Additionally, introverts also use social media networking and even blogging for expressing themselves to avoid one-to-one conversation with other people. Also, there is a massive group of people who prefer to express themselves in writing instead of expressing themselves vocally.

Why is it important to express one’s emotions?

Diseases like hypertension, cancer, diabetes, and different autoimmune diseases have one thing in common: stress, which mostly comes from unexpressed emotions. Doctors have revealed that most of the patients have admitted having unresolved emotions for years, and sometimes, since childhood. Suppressing emotions, no matter whether it is positive or negative, can negatively impact health.

Therefore, it becomes vital to express oneself. Sharing emotions on a regular basis can help the patient feel good and further improve their well-being. Studies have also indicated that generally, after sharing emotions on social media networks, a user receives emotional and social support. Sharing WhatsApp Status and statuses on other platforms allows the person to reach the other users indirectly.

Can Emotional distress result in physical symptoms?

When suppressed for long, emotional distress can, in fact, manifest into physical symptoms. Even though researches have not proved a direct link between negative emotions and diseases like cancer and flu, research titled “Consequences of Repression of Emotion: Physical Health, Mental Health and General Well Being” has revealed that repressing emotions can decrease the functioning of the immune system which makes a person more prone to different illnesses.

- Advertisement -

Physical symptoms of emotional distress include muscle pain and tension, digestive problem, nausea, appetite change, sleep problem, and fatigue, resulting in high blood pressure, digestive problems, and cardiovascular disease.

Do people have all sorts of emotions on social media platforms?

A study carried out by the Department of Communication, Cornell University, has indicated that emotional and intense content like Love Status and less positive content are shared less in the visible communication. Most people prefer to share the most intense emotions over direct messages. This may be because while sharing the statuses and posts, people are worried about their self-presentational concerns. The emotional content that one experiences after sharing their posts on different social media networks depend on their overall satisfaction.

Reports have suggested that most people feel better after sharing positive emotions instead of negative ones. One receives the most amount of gratification after they receive more likes and comments. Further, it has been noticed the overall amount of satisfaction is directly dependent on the number of comments. When sharing responses in the posts published, both the quantity and quality of the likes and comments affect the overall satisfaction level of the publisher.

Sharing emotions via the social media platform helps the users to manage their emotional experiences. Even though expressing oneself is healthy, one should try to remain detached from the number of likes and comments, as it has the power to affect the publisher both in positive and negative ways. Because both the quality and quantity of the replies matter, one must try to be involved in providing valuable responses when encountered in a situation where someone is seeking emotional support online.

Sharing emotions is a fundamental part of human existence and one should feel to both seek and provide emotional help.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePassage of tropical waves will reinforce rains and lightning storms this week
Next articleWorld Bank approves US$300 million to Costa Rica for “post-pandemic” economic recovery
Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

MOST READ

The Gaming Industry Is Planning For Diversification In 2021

Guanacaste

American Airlines plane received refusal for an emergency landing in Liberia due to communication failure

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - An American Airlines plane was denied landing on Saturday night at the Liberia airport, in Guanacaste, due to an alleged "communication failure"...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 26: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
And we are back to the odds and evens, starting today, Saturday, June 26, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is...
Trends

Crisis In Tourism And Hospitality Industries Of Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Cases of COVID-19 may be in decline across the globe but the wrath of the virus still exists in many forms in different countries....
Trends

5 best tips for online casino players

Carter Maddox -
Online casinos are becoming more popular by the day thanks to lockdowns during the covid-19 pandemic. Since people are indoors more, they are looking...
Trends

Social Sharing of Emotions Can Promote Mental Well-Being

Carter Maddox -
A recent study has revealed that people who are apprehensive of direct one-to-one conversation are using different social media platforms to express themselves. Eva Buechel,...
Nicaragua

Ortegs regime requests Russia’s armament and military preparation to face “threats of terrorism”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigú, revealed during the IX International Security Conference in Moscow that the Government of Nicaragua requested...
Rico's Digest

Tribune Man: A New Novel by “Q Costa Rica” Contributor

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - I am proud to announce the Q's own Michael Miller just published his new novel titled Tribune Man, an adventure set...
Trends

5 ways to keep yourself safe at an online casino

Carter Maddox -
People are always getting scammed online on a day-to-day basis, as a result of the elaborate schemes that are flowered all over the internet...
National

Attorney General Emilia Navas Takes “Early Retirement”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The latest victim in the "caso cochinilla" is Costa Rica's Attorney General (Fiscal General), Emilia María Navas Aparicio, 56, who on Friday...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.