Thursday, 17 December 2020
Expat FocusLiving in Costa RicaBlogsRico's Digest

“Yes, by Gallina!” No more is needed.

by Rico
44

RICO’S DIGEST – Here is a little story about living in a small town, OK, Santa Ana is not a small town, but it acts and feels like it on some days.

Yesterday I was at the local hardware store, buying some wood for one of my latest projects.

My purchase was more than I expected, and since I didn’t have my “chapulin” (my old Toyota), and didn’t want to damage the inside of my car, I asked for delivery, (about 2 kilometers, a little over a mile for those not attuned to the metric.

- Advertisement -

Cost, 3,000 colones (like $5).

But that is not the story.

Here I am in a store I have never been in before, don’t know the people, nor do they know me. Asked where to deliver, I delve into the usual, “from here, left at, some meters south….” when I was interrupted and asked “by the pulperia?”

“Yes, a few more paces up from there,” I replied.

- Advertisement -

“Oh, by gallina,” the kind man helping me arrange for the transport.

“Yes, he’s my neighbor, I live next door,” I said, thinking back to the first time I met “gallina”, my neighbor, whose name, in this small town is not important, but his nickname is, that everyone, as it appears, knows.

Enough said. I needed not to provide anything else. Not even a phone number. The driver would know exactly where to go.

And that he did.

Thinking the delivery wouldn’t be that quick, I made a quick stop along the way. But the driver, who had been called in my presence, had already picked up my order and was at my house, at my front gate.

In Santa Ana, at least the west side in communities like Piedades and Rio Oro, everyone knows of everyone.

- Advertisement -

Me, as I have come to know, I am known as the “Italian, with the dogs”.

It seems that although no one knows me, everyone knows me.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCosta Rica is among the most indebted in Latin America
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

A Tale of two real estate conmen in Costa Rica

An excerpt from Christopher Howard’s new book, ”The Costa Rica Chronicles...
Read more

CONAVI analyzes tolls between Santa Ana and Belén

(QCOSTARICA) Tolls are typically on highways such as the San Jose...
Read more

MOST READ

Pandemic caused the loss of 3,500 formal companies in Costa Rica

National

Costa Rica Persons of the year: Health Minister Daniel Salas who longs for the end of the pandemic to hug his mother

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It was on March 9 that Dr. Daniel Salas Peraza celebrated his 43rd birthday. A Monday. Three days after Costa Rica registered...
News

Fundación Arias report: Nicaraguan refugees have a high academic level, but live in precarious conditions in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Since 2018, many children, youth, and adults have left Nicaragua to seek refuge in Costa Rica for fear of threats from the...
Expat Focus

One is the New Two in Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
FYI. This story is over 4 years old. Expat-Chronicles - In an unprecedented move for my publishing career, I announced my wife was pregnant on this...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Costa Rica to exceed 2,000 deaths by the end of the year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - “We are going to exceed 2,000 deaths from covid-19 in 2020 in Costa Rica. It is a quite high and alarming figure,...
Redaqted

KLM baptizes one of its new planes “Cocos Island National Park”

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - One of the most biodiverse places on the planet, and which belongs territorially to Costa Rica, will have a tribute in the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.