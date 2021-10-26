Yes, there will be fans in the stands at the Zapote bullfights this year!

QCOSTARICA – Christmas is around the corner and that means time to head to Zapote to see the bullfights live.

The mayor of San José, Johnny Araya, confirmed last week that this year, fans will be allowed in the stands to see the bullfights that will be held from December 25 to January 2.

Through a post on his Facebook, Araya announced that they reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health to allow 30% of the ring’s capacity. That is about 900 people per bullfight.

“We have reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health so that this year the traditional bullfights with the public can be held, respecting a capacity of 30% of the capacity of the Zapote redondel. In the coming days we will be working to coordinate the operational plans and sanitary protocols that allow us to guarantee the security and order of this long-awaited event by Costa Ricans,” said the mayor.

Those who wish to attend the event in person must be fully vaccinated against covid-19, confirmed by the QR code. The same for the 100 authorized “improvisados” (amateur bullfighters), who want to enter the Zapote arena in each function.

Bullfighters are also required to purchase an insurance policy to cover the costs of medical care in the event of injury.

For the bulls, not to worry, the event in Costa Rica is not a blood sport, more a “taunt the bull and run like hell to get out of its way”.

In Costa Rica, it is forbidden to harm the bull in any way during bullfights.

However, the Zapote Fair – “popular celebrations in the fairgrounds” – will not be held this year, the second year in a row, the fairgrounds will be used for parking for people who go to the bullfights.

Similarly, each of the day’s runs will be broadcast live on television, by both Repretel and Teletica, as has been done in previous years.

This news joins the reopening that will take place in the different entertainment activities with the public, such as first division matches, concerts and the Parque de Diversiones.

