Tuesday 26 October 2021
type here...
Search

Yes, there will be fans in the stands at the Zapote bullfights this year!

Little by little everything is returning to normal.

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Girl turned 12 and celebrated by getting vaccinated against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Kristhel Araya Tardensilla spent the morning of...
Read more

Yes, there will be fans in the stands at the Zapote bullfights this year!

QCOSTARICA - Christmas is around the corner and that...
Read more

How do they do this? Secrets of exotic beauty and eternal youth of Asian women

It seems that the entire world revolves around Asians...
Read more

5 Toxic Relationship Habits That Are Considered Normal

What girl would not want her love story to...
Read more

Colombia captures its most wanted drug lord ‘Otoniel’

QCOLOMBIA – Colombian authorities said on Saturday they captured...
Read more

Nicaraguans head to Honduras border for vaccines

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans received COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more

Unvaccinated children will be exempted from new U.S. travel rules.

Children under the age of 18 who are unvaccinated...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Christmas is around the corner and that means time to head to Zapote to see the bullfights live.

The bulls are never harmed in Costa Rica’s bullfights. Can’t say that for all the improvisados (amateur bullfighters) who don’t get out of the way of bull in time.

The mayor of San José, Johnny Araya, confirmed last week that this year, fans will be allowed in the stands to see the bullfights that will be held from December 25 to January 2.

Through a post on his Facebook, Araya announced that they reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health to allow 30% of the ring’s capacity. That is about 900 people per bullfight.

- Advertisement -

“We have reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health so that this year the traditional bullfights with the public can be held, respecting a capacity of 30% of the capacity of the Zapote redondel. In the coming days we will be working to coordinate the operational plans and sanitary protocols that allow us to guarantee the security and order of this long-awaited event by Costa Ricans,” said the mayor.

Those who wish to attend the event in person must be fully vaccinated against covid-19, confirmed by the QR code. The same for the 100 authorized “improvisados” (amateur bullfighters), who want to enter the Zapote arena in each function.

Bullfights in Costa Rica consist of “improvisados” – amateur bullfighters – provoking the bull and then run like hell to get out of the way. The bulls are never harmed.

Bullfighters are also required to purchase an insurance policy to cover the costs of medical care in the event of injury.

For the bulls, not to worry, the event in Costa Rica is not a blood sport, more a “taunt the bull and run like hell to get out of its way”.

In Costa Rica, it is forbidden to harm the bull in any way during bullfights.

- Advertisement -

However, the Zapote Fair – “popular celebrations in the fairgrounds” – will not be held this year, the second year in a row, the fairgrounds will be used for parking for people who go to the bullfights.

Similarly, each of the day’s runs will be broadcast live on television, by both Repretel and Teletica, as has been done in previous years.

This news joins the reopening that will take place in the different entertainment activities with the public, such as first division matches, concerts and the Parque de Diversiones.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHow do they do this? Secrets of exotic beauty and eternal youth of Asian women
Next articleGirl turned 12 and celebrated by getting vaccinated against covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

For the second consecutive year no Festival of Light, Carnaval or Tope

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced this Wednesday that...
Read more

Third time in 50 years that San Jose bullfights have been suspended

QCOSTARICA - The Christmas holidays in San Jose includes the Zapote...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 23: “EVEN” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, October 23, vehicles with...
Pura Vida

La Sabana in 1922

FINCA PARAISO - This photo is of La Sabana...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.