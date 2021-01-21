Young Amrican woman drowned from apparent indigestion on Limón beach

QCOSTAIRCA – An American woman drowned this Wednesday afternoon in Playa Negra in Puerto Viejo, in Talamanca de Limón.

The Red Cross indicated that the event was occurred diagonally to the Banana Azul hotel, at 12:23 pm. In addition, it reported that the victim was between 20 and 25 years old.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, the young woman came to the beach in the company of her parents and entered the water minutes after eating.

This caused her to suffer indigestion and the waves carried her out to sea.

Several people rescued the girl and dragged her to shore, but she no longer showed vital signs.

- Advertisement -

The paramedics declared her dead at the site and the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) is investigating.

No other details were available to the press.