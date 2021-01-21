Thursday 21 January 2021
National

Strong winds prevent fire control and generate falling trees and short circuits

Gusts reached 111 km / h in the Irazú volcano and Cerro de la Muerte. The effect of the cold push will decrease gradually this Thursday

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – Strong winds, generated by the influence of cold push number 12, prevented the firefighters from controlling a fire in vegetation registered in Caragral de Palmichal de Acosta, San José.

The flames have consumed 22 hectares and, until 6 pm Wednesday, they were working on the control and extinction of the fire.

For Héctor Chaves León, director of the Bomberos, this is an example of how a burn spreads rapidly and affects important areas. “In the last hours, the Fire Brigade is working to attend to a burning of vegetation in a quite important area.

“A situation of this type endangers life, property and affects the environment,” said the chief.

At least until noon Wednesday, the Bomberos handled 35 incidents related to high winds. The falingl of trees and signs, as well as an increase in the attention of short circuits, all part of the incidents registered by the Office of Emergency Dispatch of the Bomberos.

Incidents of fallen trees and signs were attended in San Rafael de Heredia, Alajuela, Naranjo, Curridabat and Santa Ana.

Gusts up to 111 km / h

According to the report by the national weather service, th IMN, the strongest gusts on Wednesday were recorded at the Irazú volcano and Cerro de la Muerte.

The IMN said that in these two places the maximum speed reached during the early morning was 111 km / h.

It added that in La Cruz, Guanacaste, winds of up to 90 km / h occurred, while in Paraíso, Cartago, they reached 60 km / h.

“Cold thrust number 12 will be transiting through the Caribbean Sea this Wednesday, this morning caused a strong increase in atmospheric pressure, a situation that is reflected in the intense winds over the country.

“The influence will continue this Wednesday and Thursday, with strong winds being the most important factor in this event”, mentioned meteorologist Gabriela Chinchilla in the last weather warning.

According to the authorities, aircraft could perceive an increase in turbulence and boats an increase in choppy seas, especially in the North Pacific, the Gulf of Nicoya and the North Central Pacific.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

