Your Christmas Gift Litter Could Attract Criminals!

QCOSTARICA — Christmas is the season for giving and receiving gifts. Most families open their gifts on December 25, and usually place their gift boxes outside for the garbage truck.

But this practice could expose them to the watchful eyes of criminals, especially when it comes to big ticket items such as televisions.

- Advertisement -

According to the experts, this is the time when criminals take the opportunity to go through the ‘gift litter’ in their search for victims.

For this reason, among the recommendations that criminology professionals provide, is to cut up the boxes, never remove them whole; If possible, put them in garbage bags not to differientate from gift boxes and, also, do not take them out immediately; It is recommended to wait a few days, if possible, in the new year.

Also, bear in mind that garbage pick schedules may be changed in your area due to the holidays, leaving your garbage at the curb for much longer than normal.

“Criminals of opportunity use the mechanism of snooping through the garbage to reuse or sell a product or learn what is inside the home,” explained Karla Alvarado, criminologist.

Experts insist on paying close attention to where you leave your trash and disposing of it carefully because, these days, one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related