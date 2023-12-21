Thursday 21 December 2023
type here...
Search

Your Christmas Gift Litter Could Attract Criminals!

Experts warn that criminals go through the waste from December 25

NationalThe Second Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Lower gasoline prices expected in New Year

QCOSTARICA - The public services segulatory authority - Autoridad...
Read more

Your Christmas Gift Litter Could Attract Criminals!

QCOSTARICA -- Christmas is the season for giving and...
Read more

Vehicles Restrictions of San Jose Suspended Starting Friday

QCOSTARICA -- The weekday vehicular restrictions of San Jose...
Read more

Harry and Meghan Markle vacationed in Costa Rica

QMAGAZINE -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Costa...
Read more

Ortega kicked out the International Red Cross from Nicaragua

Q24N - The Ortega dictatorship expelled the International Committee...
Read more

LGBTIQ+ refugees often struggle to find peace and safety in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- In the past year, Costa Rica has...
Read more

Most public high school students graduate without the minimum levels of English the market demands

QCOSTARICA -- Seven out of ten (70%) graduating public...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢521.02 BUY

¢527.01 SELL

21 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — Christmas is the season for giving and receiving gifts. Most families open their gifts on December 25, and usually place their gift boxes outside for the garbage truck.

But this practice could expose them to the watchful eyes of criminals, especially when it comes to big ticket items such as televisions.

- Advertisement -

According to the experts, this is the time when criminals take the opportunity to go through the ‘gift litter’ in their search for victims.

For this reason, among the recommendations that criminology professionals provide, is to cut up the boxes, never remove them whole; If possible, put them in garbage bags not to differientate from gift boxes and, also, do not take them out immediately; It is recommended to wait a few days, if possible, in the new year.

Also, bear in mind that garbage pick schedules may be changed in your area due to the holidays, leaving your garbage at the curb for much longer than normal.

“Criminals of opportunity use the mechanism of snooping through the garbage to reuse or sell a product or learn what is inside the home,” explained Karla Alvarado, criminologist.

Experts insist on paying close attention to where you leave your trash and disposing of it carefully because, these days, one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Vehicles Restrictions of San Jose Suspended Starting Friday
Next article
Lower gasoline prices expected in New Year
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Lower gasoline prices expected in New Year

QCOSTARICA - The public services segulatory authority - Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

LGBTIQ+ refugees often struggle to find peace and safety in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- In the past year, Costa Rica has become much...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

El Niño will cause water rationing in the coming months, CNE warns

QCOSTARICA -- Due to the El Niño phenomenon, Costa...
National

Rodrigo Chaves: Part of my legacy will be a more direct and frank style of politics

QCOSTARICA -- The Legislative Assembly is hostile and obstructive...
Paying the bills
%d