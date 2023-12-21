Thursday 21 December 2023
Vehicles Restrictions of San Jose Suspended Starting Friday

RedaqtedSan Jose
Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢521.02 BUY

¢527.01 SELL

21 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — The weekday vehicular restrictions of San Jose will be suspended starting Friday, December 22, 2023 and resume on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transporte (MOPT) explained that the decision was made due to the closure of public institutions at the end of business day today, Thursday, December 21, and of a large part of the private sector starting, Friday, December 22.

This situation generates the conditions to suspend the vehicle restriction by license plates in the capital, they noted.

In addition, once Christmas has passed, many people leave the Central Valley to spend vacations at the beaches or mountain areas, which forces the Traffic Police to focus their personnel on control tasks. on these roads leading to and from these areas, in addition to the consequent reduction of automobile traffic in the capital.

Another point of note is the closure of Paseo Colon and Avenida Segunda and restricted movement or access on secondary roads in the heat of San Jose to allow for the Tope (horses)  and the Carvinal (parades and floats), held on December 26 and 27.

Also, very important, careful where you park in downtown San Jose. Pay attention to the signs and yellow curb markings.

In addition to the ¢62,000 colones fine for illegal parking, sanctions could include the sizure of license plates and/or vehicle. AND the Cosevi office will be closed until Monday, January 8, 2024, the first day you can start the process of retreiving the plates and/or vehicle.

 

Rico
Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

