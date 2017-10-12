Sometimes when I would tell my friends about my plan of next trip as a vegetarian, then everyone would sincerely ask me a general question, “What and Where are you going to eat?” And my answer used to be simple, “There are many dishes that I would be able to stumble upon.”

Additionally, when I would answer them about the places in the world, they would not believe about the same. And while they would ask me about the accommodations, their jaws would widen even more.

So now let us jump in the countries which are considered to be the dream destinations while you are planning for a vegetarian traveler.

Get started!!!