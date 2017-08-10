After a stint of one year, three months and some days in a Nicaraguan jail, the Costa Rican model, Adriana Corella, has shown on the social networks she is recovering her life.

Accused of money laundering and then after being tried, convicted to four years in jail, Corella was deported back to Costa Rica at the end of March of this year.

“I do not regret anything because every decision I made was because I wanted to. The good results made me happy and the bad ones brought me closer to God,” Corella published on Instagram on July 9.

Amanecí con ganas de despedir el pasado, besar el presente y mirar sólo el futuro. A post shared by ADRIANA CORELLA OFFICIAL (@adriana.corella.official) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Part of that getting her life back is “chineos” (pampering) that she is giving her body, posting photos on Instagram and Facebook, along with accounts of her the activities of her daily life.

Among her activities was a whitening of her teeth, plastering photos of the process all over her social media accounts. On Tuesday, August 8, promoting a cosmetic surgery clinic.

Les cuento que estoy muy contenta porque en la #Clinica_de_Cirugia_Plastica_Pino me están consintiendo estos días…Para más información pueden llamar al #tel2220_1193 y agendar su cita con el #Dr_Ronald_Pino A post shared by ADRIANA CORELLA OFFICIAL (@adriana.corella.official) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

“I tell you that I am very happy because they are pampering to me,” said the posted publication.

The images Corella shares with us today are a lot different than what we saw of her during her “detention” period in Nicaragua.

A post shared by ADRIANA CORELLA OFFICIAL (@adriana.corella.official) on May 24, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

It was back in December 2015 when she was caught in an action by the Nicaraguan national police against the drug trafficking gang “El Cacique”. Corella was the wife of Walter Periera Castillo, the leader of the El Cacique, who took his own life rather than be taken by police. Castillo and Corella have a daughter.

The Nicaraguan judiciary accused Corella of handling the money for the drug gang and for which she was convicted.

Today, on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, the model posts many professional photos in swimsuit, lingerie, bot recent and her work in the past.

A post shared by ADRIANA CORELLA OFFICIAL (@adriana.corella.official) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

She also takes time to respond to the many comments posted by friends and followers.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.