Q COSTA RICA (Prensa Latina) Jose Antonio Aragon, member of Costa Rica’s Board of Directors on Planning and Power Development of Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE), presented a keynote lecture on how his country is fostering the use of renewable energy.

Aragon delivered the lecture “Costa Rica: a Renewable Electricity Country” at a two-day international conference in Havana that closed Thursday evening.

Aragón pointed out that Costa Rica is following a unique power generating model in the world, with an electricity coverage of 99.4 percent of all Costa Rican households and more than 98 percent electricity generation from renewable sources.

The 9th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Saving and Energy Education (CIER 2017) drew the participation of more than 250 scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, specialists and professionals from nearly 20 nations.

