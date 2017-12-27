Costa Rica is the Central American country which hosts the most refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ranked fourth in Latin America, Costa Rica accepted 4,180 refugees last year, while another 3,600 persons are in the process of seeking asylum.

Panama is second in Central America with 2,350 refugees, followed by Nicaragua with 331.

Honduras with 16 is last in the region.

Globally, Turkey is the country that hosts the greatest number of refugees, while several nations, including Timor-Leste, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Singapore and Barbados, have no refugees.

By the end of 2016, 66 million individuals were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations (numbers in brackets indicate each country’s population of refugees).

Costa Rica (4.180) Panama (2.350) Nicaragua (331) Guatemala (300) El Salvador (45) Honduras (16)

Source: Centralamericanlink.com