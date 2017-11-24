Costa Rica’s UAE embassy was officially opened in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, by foreign affairs minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, in the presence of UAE Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh.

For the opening, Costa Rica’s ambassador to the UAE, Francisco Chacon, and Saeed Al Qamzi, director of visits affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, joined members of the diplomatic corps, business representatives and the Costa Rican resident community in the UAE.

Sanz said the presence of the embassy in the UAE signifies the friendship bonds between the UAE and Costa Rica, which ”we hope to grow stronger by time”.

He stated that his country had signed a number of agreements with the UAE regarding air service, the prevention of double taxation and a visa waiver for all passports. “A technical and economic co-operation agreement is currently in the negotiating stages,” Sanz revealed.

”The UAE will be Costa Rica’s hub for relations with the region. The new Promotion Office in Dubai, set to be open next year, will complete Costa Rica’s presence in the UAE. It will contribute to promote tourism and investment climate in Costa Rica and leverage joint co-operation in renewable energy,” he added.

Sanz thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, for his vital role in strengthening bilateral ties. He praised his country’s relations with the UAE, which he sees as its strategic partner in the region.