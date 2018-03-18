The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund – made a call to the population of Escazú to voluntarily donate blood on Sunday, March 18, at the República de Venezuela school.

The doors will be open from 8 am at 12 noon and they expect to receive around 120 people.

In addition, the Banco Nacional de Sangre (National Blood Bank) teams are also ready to assist donors on March 27, 28 and 29, at the Banco’s facilities, located in Zapote.

Doors are open for donations between 7 am and 3 pm.

What you need to donate:

Be over 18

Carry I.D.

Be in good health

Eat a light breakfast that includes coffee or black tea, fruits, juices, bread without butter

Not having undergone chemotherapy or radiotherapy

Do not suffer from epilepsy or hematological and cardiac diseases

Not pregnant or breastfeeding

Note, if in the last 15 days you had any relative or partners with a viral illness, it is preferable not to donate.