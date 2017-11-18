Payments technology company First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) has expanded its online card-processing services across Central America.

The Bermudian-based payment gateway can now offer payment solutions to merchants in Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua through a new integration to a processor in the region.

FAC said its new reach would add to its credit and debit card processing offering to companies and banks in Europe, Mauritius, the US, Canada, Panama, Bermuda and across the Caribbean and “positions FAC as the most well-connected gateway in the Central American and Caribbean territories”.

The online credit card processing and settlement will apply to multiple Central American currencies, including Colones (Costa Rica), Lempira (Honduras), Quetzal (Guatemala), Cordoba (Nicaragua) and Balboa (Panama), although the latter is a dollarized economy.

FAC provides the first Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI) validated point-to-point encryption call centre solution for companies in Latin America Caribbean, further enhancing this new offering across Central America.

Chris Burns, CEO of FAC, said: “FAC provides a best-in-class, feature-rich payment gateway to help merchants get paid and grow their business. E-commerce in Central America is growing and we are delighted to be a part of that development by servicing companies based in these jurisdictions.”

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.