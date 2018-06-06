A court in Romania on Tuesday sentenced in absentia Elena Udrea, a former minister who fled legal troubles by seeking refuge in Costa Rica, to six years in prison.

Tuesday’s decision upholds a judgment on March 29, 2017, to six years in prison for corruption and abuse of office, which 44-year-old former minister had appealed.

In the same case, Rudel Obreja, former FRB (The Romanian Box Federation) president, was sentenced to five years imprisonment and Tudor Breazu, the administrator of the Nana lands owned by Elena Udrea, was sentenced to three years in prison. Ion Ariton, former Minister of Economy, was acquitted for improper accusations of abuse of service and use of influence in order to obtain undue benefits.

In February, claiming she was saying the victim of “a politically-motivated trial”, Udrea claimed asylum in Costa Rica and has since stirred controversy by posting numerous interviews online from her self-imposed exile.

In Costa Rica, Udrea claimed in April that she had refugee status.

The boxing match called “Gala Bute” took place on July 9, 2011, when the Romanian Lucian Bute defeated the Frenchman Jean-Paul Mendy.

As part of Tuesday’s judgment, Udrea has also been ordered to pay back 900,000 euros (US$1.05 million dollars) to two local businessmen and 1.7 million euros (US$1.983 million dollars) in damages to the national tourism authority.

At the height of her career, Udrea was considered one of Romania’s most influential politicians.

In the past, Udrea has posed for glamour magazines and the Romanian media dubbed her “Traian Băsescu’s blonde”, referring to the country’s former center-right president.